Ocean Worldwide Launches OceanAI: An AI Assistant for Real Estate and Legal Guidance in Thailand

Beachfront villa in Phuket Luxury villa for sale in Phuket Ocean Logo

Ocean Worldwide launches OceanAI, an AI assistant for foreigners in Thailand, offering guidance on property buying, taxes, and long-stay visas.

PHUKET, THAILAND, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ocean Worldwide, a prominent real estate agency based in Phuket, announces the launch of OceanAI, an innovative AI assistant designed to provide comprehensive support to foreigners residing in Thailand. This advanced tool is now available on the company's website.

OceanAI addresses key concerns related to property purchases, tax obligations, and long-stay visa applications in Thailand. By utilizing thousands of official documents sourced directly from Thai government websites, OceanAI ensures users receive accurate, up-to-date information tailored to their specific needs.

Enhancing Real Estate Assistance

OceanAI is set to significantly impact the real estate landscape for expatriates in Thailand. The tool simplifies the process of buying property in a foreign country by providing step-by-step guidance, making it easier for foreigners to invest in Thailand’s real estate market. It is particularly beneficial for those seeking Phuket villas for sale, investment properties, or permanent residences.

Clarifying Tax Obligations

Navigating tax obligations in a foreign country can be complex. OceanAI offers detailed explanations of Thai tax laws, helping users understand and comply with necessary regulations. By providing comprehensive information on various tax-related matters, OceanAI supports users in making informed financial decisions.

Streamlining Visa Applications

OceanAI excels in assisting with long-stay visa applications. The AI assistant provides detailed advice on the visa application process, including necessary documentation and procedures. Whether applying for a retirement visa, an education visa, or a business visa, OceanAI offers the guidance needed to streamline the process and improve the chances of a successful application.

User-Friendly and Accessible

Designed with user experience in mind, OceanAI features a user-friendly interface that ensures accessibility for individuals with varying levels of technological proficiency. The AI assistant is available 24/7, providing immediate responses to queries, making it a reliable resource for expatriates and potential investors.

Gaël Ovide-Etienne, director of Ocean Worldwide, stated, "OceanAI represents our dedication to innovation and customer service. By incorporating AI technology, we provide immediate, accurate answers to pressing questions about property investment and legal matters in Thailand."

Commitment to Excellence

Ocean Worldwide is committed to delivering exceptional service to its clients. The introduction of OceanAI underscores this commitment by integrating advanced technology into its service offerings. OceanAI exemplifies the company's effort to meet the evolving needs of its clients through innovative solutions.

About Ocean Worldwide

Ocean Worldwide is a premier real estate agency based in Phuket, Thailand. Specializing in assisting foreigners with navigating the Thai property market, the agency offers a range of services designed to ensure a seamless and successful investment experience. Ocean Worldwide is known for its focus on customer satisfaction and innovation, making it a preferred agency for those looking to buy villas in Phuket.

Explore OceanAI Today

OceanAI is now live and available for use. Visit legal.oceanwwp.com to explore the capabilities of the AI assistant and discover how Ocean Worldwide continues to set new standards in the real estate industry. Experience the future of real estate assistance and legal guidance with OceanAI.

Press Contact:

Gaël Ovide-Etienne

Ocean Worldwide

Email: info@oceanwwp.com

Phone: +66970745335

Website: oceanwwp.com