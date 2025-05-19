International banking statistics – March 2025

MACAU, May 19 - According to the statistics released today (19 May) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, the proportion of international business in the local banking sector rose in the first quarter of 2025. At end-March 2025, the share of international assets in total banking assets increased to 83.7% from 83.3% at end-December 2024, while the share of international liabilities in total banking liabilities remained at 80.9%.

Non-local currencies continued to be the dominant denomination in international banking transactions. At end-March 2025, the shares of the pataca in total international assets and total international liabilities were 0.8% and 0.7% respectively. The Hong Kong dollar, the US dollar, the renminbi and other foreign currencies accounted for 31.9%, 40.0%, 22.4% and 4.9% of total international assets while their respective shares in total international liabilities were 41.3%, 34.6%, 19.0% and 4.4%.

International Banking Assets

At end-March 2025, total international assets increased by 1.3% from a quarter ago to MOP2,034.0 billion (USD253.9 billion). Within this total, external assets rose quarter-to-quarter by 1.9% to MOP1,526.8 billion whereas local assets in foreign currencies decreased by 0.5% to MOP507.2 billion. As a major component of international assets, external non-bank loans increased by 2.0% to MOP512.9 billion.

International Banking Liabilities

Total international liabilities increased by 0.8% from three months ago to MOP1,965.4 billion (USD245.3 billion). Of this total, external liabilities dropped quarter-to-quarter by 1.2% to MOP1,000.5 billion whereas local liabilities in foreign currencies rose by 2.9% to MOP964.9 billion. Foreign currency deposits held by the MSAR government and residents in local banks constituted a major component of international liabilities. This type of deposits increased by 3.6% to MOP746.7 billion at end-March 2025.

Breakdown of External Banking Assets and Liabilities by Region

The majority of external assets and liabilities of the local banking sector were related to Asia. At end-March 2025, claims on Chinese Mainland and the Hong Kong SAR occupied 39.8% and 24.3% of total external assets. Meanwhile, claims on Portuguese-speaking countries and Belt and Road Initiative countries occupied respective shares of 0.6% and 12.4%. On external liabilities, the Hong Kong SAR and Chinese Mainland accounted for 46.2% and 35.8% of the total respectively. Portuguese-speaking countries and Belt and Road Initiative countries represented 0.4% and 7.4% respectively.

The compilation of International Banking Statistics mainly follows the methodology advocated by the Bank for International Settlements in order to facilitate Macao SAR’s participation in the “Locational International Banking Statistics” project of the international organisation.