UM holds 3rd Bauhinia Forum on Development of Computer Science

MACAU, May 19 - The 3rd Bauhinia Forum on Development of Computer Science was held at the University of Macau (UM), alongside a meeting of deans and department heads from renowned universities in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao regions. Themed ‘Trends in the Development of Computer Science in the AI Era’, the forum brought together over 30 academicians, deans, department heads, professors, and distinguished experts and scholars from top universities in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao to discuss the opportunities and challenges for computer science disciplines in the new era and explore further collaborative efforts to lead the development of computer science worldwide.

The forum, co-organised by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Tsinghua University and hosted by UM, was attended by scholars from Peking University, Fudan University, Nanjing University, Harbin Institute of Technology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, the University of Hong Kong, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong Baptist University, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou), Xidian University, Nankai University, Sichuan University, Northwestern Polytechnical University, Shenzhen University of Advanced Technology, and Macau University of Science and Technology.

In his opening remarks, UM Rector Yonghua Song noted that since its inception, the Bauhinia Forum has become an important platform for exchanges and cooperation among computer science experts from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao. He highlighted how AI technologies are reshaping the world across various fields, including intelligent transportation, smart healthcare, intelligent manufacturing, and the digital economy. He also expressed hope that the forum would provide a clearer blueprint for the development of computer science.

In his speech, Wu Jianping, director of the Zhongguancun Laboratory, emphasised the importance of computer science education and research in driving social progress. He noted that the aim of the forum was to facilitate interdisciplinary collaboration, and expressed hope that it would stimulate innovative thinking and provide new impetus for social development.

The forum featured a rich programme of invited talks, roundtable discussions, and keynote speeches. These sessions covered topics such as the diverse development of computer science disciplines worldwide, the current landscape and development opportunities for AI technology in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao, and its impact and transformation on various aspects of society. During the invited talks, Wu and Gao Wen, director of Pengcheng Laboratory, shared valuable insights and experiences on the development of computer science disciplines and the opportunities presented by the new generation of AI technologies. Their talks not only deepened attendees’ understanding of current technological trends but also provided valuable guidance for future research directions. In addition, Xu Cheng-Zhong, dean of UM’s Faculty of Science and Technology, gave an overview of the development of computer science and AI disciplines at UM, as well as plans for the Faculty of Information Science and Technology at the UM campus in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.