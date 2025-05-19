Sofya Shamuzova Becomes the Only Woman to Summit Mount Elbrus on May 15 — Part of Her Seven Summits Challenge

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UAE-based businesswoman and mother of four, Sofya Shamuzova , has successfully completed a solo summit of Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, as part of her ambitious Seven Summits program. The program aims to conquer the tallest mountains on each continent in just 30 months.In extreme conditions with powerful winds and sub-zero temperatures, Sofya was the only climber out of six who attempted the ascent on May 15 to reach the summit. Her determination and resilience shine not only as a personal victory but as a tribute to the unstoppable spirit of the United Arab Emirates.“This summit is dedicated to the people of the UAE — a nation where no goal is too big, and no obstacle too strong,” said Sofya. “As a businesswoman, a mother, and a dreamer, I believe limits exist only in the mind.”Following her successful climb of Mount Kilimanjaro on September 2, 2024, Elbrus marks the second peak in her Seven Summits journey. She continues forward with her heart, discipline, and the UAE flag in hand, preparing for the next summits with intensive physical and emotional training.About Sofya Shamuzova:Entrepreneur, adventurer, and proud mother of four, Sofya Shamuzova is a UAE resident on a mission to complete the Seven Summits challenge while inspiring others to pursue the extraordinary, regardless of age, gender, or background.

