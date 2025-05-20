FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES COVID ERA DRAMA 'WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the Covid era drama WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting May 20, 2025

Family Drama Sets Digital Debut for North American VOD Platforms and DVD on May 20, 2025

Our goal for WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY was to impress the importance of prevention and preparation. The Stone family was cast from a bounty of amazing actors we were honored and humbled to work with.” — Filmmaker Paul Boyd

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the Covid era drama WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting May 20, 2025.

WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY is the story of a dying family patriarch who is admitted to the hospital with Covid19. His only family contact is via a video conference call. During the height of the Coronavirus pandemic, Henry Stone, the patriarch of a large inter-racial family gets admitted to hospital dying with the virus. His wife, being the first to find out, calls her son, who alerts the entire family in a chain of calls in an attempt to gather everyone on a video conference call. This being the only contact the family is permitted to have with Henry -- via an iPad provided by the nursing staff. The frustrated and concerned family gather and connect on the video conference call, instead of around the hospital bed. Through disconnection and confusion on the call, family love is shared, and deep conflicts arise, leading to old secrets being revealed and death at a distance being experienced.

Written and directed by Paul Boyd, WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY was produced by Eric Barrett and Danny Huston. The ensemble cast includes Danny Huston (‘Peter Stone’), Nicole Ari Parker (‘Nancy Stone’), Lin Shaye (‘Jean Cole’), Jenny O'Hara (‘Faye Stone’), Margaret Avery (‘Estelle Wyatt’), Phoebe Tonkin (‘Brenda Stone’), Luna Blaise (‘Susie’), Charlie Barnett (‘Mas Stone’), Clifton Davis (‘Joe Wyatt’), Bill Smitrovich (‘Jack Weir’), Peter Jason (‘Henry Stone’), Javicia Leslie (‘Jen Stone-Spitz’), Rae Dawn Chong (‘Mary Reed’), Elizabeth Rodriquez (‘Gwen Cantu’), Parker McKenna Posey (‘Keke Stone’), DaJuan Johnson (‘Docter’), Jermey Kent Jackson (‘David Spitz’), Fatimah Taliah (‘Nurse’), Kai Wener ‘(‘Ben Stone’), Navia Robinson (‘Debbie Spitz’), and Baker Powell (‘Jeremy’).

“Our goal for WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY was to impress the importance of prevention and preparation in the wake of future pandemics; to take this tragic loss of physical connection as a lesson that can never happen again,” said filmmaker Paul Boyd. “The Stone family was cast from a bounty of amazing actors that we were honored and humbled to work with. Each actor was isolated at home, recorded on webcam in video conference sessions over three days. For authenticity, improvisation was used throughout.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY from Jeffrey Cooper and Cut Entertainment Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY website: www.imdb.com/title/tt14017116/

