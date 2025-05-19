World’s best travel retail-exclusive (TREX) products revealed by The Moodie Davitt Report

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Moodie Davitt Report proudly announces the results of the first-ever TREX Awards, a ground-breaking initiative honouring the finest duty-free and travel retail-exclusive (TREX) products and innovations worldwide.

TREX products can only be bought in airports or other duty-free locations.

The TREX Awards recognise outstanding achievements across multiple categories, with winners embodying unrivalled excellence in travel retail exclusivity.

The awards saw remarkable submissions, with winners like ARI’s GAA Ireland Jersey collection and Biosota Organics’ MGO 2100+ Manuka Honey showcasing cultural heritage and luxury gifting. Innovative campaigns, such as Mondelez’s Cadbury 200 Anniversary and Avolta’s Lindt Dubai Chocolade, leveraged viral trends and sustainability to captivate travellers.

The prestigious Patagotitan Award, the supreme honour, was awarded to The Dalmore Portfolio Series by Whyte & Mackay for its exceptional vision, luxurious limited-edition single malt Scotch whisky collectionand impactful storytelling through a collaboration with Scottish artist Fraser Gray.

Key highlights include:

• TREX Confectionery Award: Mondelez World Travel Retail’s Travel Collection, a top-selling blockbuster assortment uniting Toblerone, Cadbury, Milka and Oreo, with record distribution in 250 airports.

• TREX Cosmetics & Beauty Award: Shiseido Travel Retail Asia Pacific’s NARS Voyage TREX sets.

• TREX Spirits Award: The Dalmore Portfolio Series – Whyte & Mackay.

• ESG-focused TREX Initiative Award: ARI’s ECO in Portugal Duty Free, promoting sustainable national products and supporting global water access projects.

• TREX Fine Food Award: Biosota limited-edition MGO 2100+ – Biosota Organics.

• TREX Destination Merchandise Award: GAA Ireland Jersey collection in Dublin & Cork Duty Free – ARI.

• TREX Fashion and Accessories Award: Tom Ford Travel Retail Exclusive Sunglasses Capsule – Marcolin.

• TREX Fragrances Award: Chypre Parfum du Temps in Cyprus Duty Free – ARI.

• TREX Jewellery and Watches Award: Belle and Beau Multipiece Luxe Set – Kurate International.

• TREX Wellbeing Award: Sway #traveledition Functional Gummies – Triple Nine Hygiene.

• TREX Wine Award: Taylor’s Port City Edition in Portugal Duty Free (ARI).

Judged by a distinguished panel – including Young Spirit Consulting Founder Tim Young, The Moodie Davitt Report Founder & Chairman Martin Moodie and Canny Kwok, a highly regarded figure in the Asian beauty and travel retail worlds – the awards emphasised genuine differentiation and exclusivity.

“Differentiation is key to creating real value in travel retail,” said Martin Moodie. “True TREXs offer products of unique quality that cannot be procured elsewhere, enhancing the channel’s reputation.”

The TREX Awards underscore the importance of channel-exclusive innovation amid rising competition from e-commerce and local markets. The second edition is slated for later this year, promising to further elevate travel retail’s global stature.

For full results and category details, click here.

About The Moodie Davitt Report

The Moodie Davitt Report is the leading international business intelligence platform for the global travel retail industry, delivering authoritative news, analysis and events.

