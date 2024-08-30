Avolta returns to number one ranking among the world’s top travel retailers

The Moodie Davitt Magazine for July/August 2024

Avolta heads list of world's top travel retail and dining players measured by 2023 sales in The Moodie Davitt Report's annual study.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Switzerland-based travel retail & dining group Avolta has returned to the top-ranked position among the world’s leading travel retailers, measured by turnover in 2023.

That’s according to the latest detailed study of the market by The Moodie Davitt Report, the leading source of business intelligence for the travel retail and airport commercial revenues sectors. Its unique annual guide to the world’s top travel retailers was published this week.

After a year of surging sales growth, Avolta again assumes the number one status it held from 2014 until 2019. China Duty Free Group (market leader for the previous three years), Lagardère Travel Retail, Lotte Duty Free and DFS Group complete the top five list of travel retailers, measured by their duty free, travel essentials and speciality retail sales in 2023.

Avolta also leads a newly compiled travel food & beverage (F&B) ranking from The Moodie Davitt Report. This list, which features SSP Group as number two followed by Areas, Lagardère Travel Retail and Delaware North, reflects the importance of travel dining revenues across air, rail and other channels.

A combined list covering travel retail and dining sales – also a first for this unique and comprehensive report – is topped by Avolta too.

The latest study offers a fascinating snapshot of the travel market (airports in particular) through the lens of shopping and dining sales. Key dynamics influencing the makeup of the list are resurgent passenger traffic, industry consolidation plus concession gains and network expansion by the major players.

The Moodie Davitt Report’s annual guide, which has been running since 2011, features tables ranking the leading travel retail and travel F&B companies worldwide, accompanied by commentary on the performance and prospects of each.

