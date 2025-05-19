Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Introduces the CenterLine CNR Series

The new CenterLine CNR series of vacuum gauges provides reliable measurement over 4 decades in the full scale of 0.1 – 1000 Torr at various self-heating temperature levels.

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions presents the CenterLine CNR series, particularly suited for the harsh operating conditions in the semiconductor industry.

ASSLAR, GERMANY, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CenterLine CNR series consists of analog capacitive vacuum gauges that can measure over four decades in the full scale between 0.1 and 1000 Torr. Available in heated and unheated variants, the CNR series expands the existing CenterLine product family and delivers reliable measurements even under the harshest operating conditions. Just like the other CenterLine gauges, the CNR series provides an optimal cost–performance ratio and allows for easy integration into existing installations with measurement technology from other manufacturers.

CNR gauges are ideally used in combination with pressure control valves and can be employed for a wide range of applications in the semiconductor industry, such as dry etching, CVD and ALD processes. They can also be implemented for analytics, R&D, and various other industries. In this expansion to the product series, five different versions are available: the 36x, 37x, 38x, 39x and 30x. All products in the series are SEMI S2 compliant.

For processes at every temperature
The CenterLine CNR series provides a variety of options for processes at different temperatures. The 36x is an unheated variant for reliable measurements at ambient temperature with an accuracy of 0.2%. Self-heating versions are also available at 45, 100, 160 and 200 °C. The 45 °C variant provides an accuracy of 0.15%, making it excellent for calibration laboratories and high-quality control. With an accuracy of 0.4%, the other self-heating versions allow higher accuracy of readings in high-temperature or hot gas processes than comparable gauges.

Resistance to contamination and corrosion
A diaphragm sensor forms the heart of the measurement device. It is protected by a stable and resistant ceramic shield coated through atomic layer deposition (ALD). The shield protects the sensor both from exposure to the high temperatures of the process gases and from potential corrosion. This ultimately ensures higher reliability and accuracy as well as a longer sensor life, even under harsh plasma, due to minimized contamination. As sensor drift is also reduced, calibration is required less frequently and thus the overall cost of ownership is lowered.

Pressure control (p-control) filter setting
The gauges in the CenterLine CNR series are equipped with a special filter setting known as “p-control,” or pressure control. This is designed to be fast and adaptive, enabling the gauge to respond more quickly to pressure changes as well as provide accurate and smooth pressure control. This feature is particularly effective in combination with a pressure control valve.

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Introduces the CenterLine CNR Series

The Busch Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses two well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. The gas abatement systems previously offered by centrotherm clean solutions – a former Busch Group brand – are now part of the Pfeiffer portfolio. The extensive product and service offer includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network. The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland. The Busch Group manufactures in its 23 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam. The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

