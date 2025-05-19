Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Introduces the CenterLine CNR Series

The new CenterLine CNR series of vacuum gauges provides reliable measurement over 4 decades in the full scale of 0.1 – 1000 Torr at various self-heating temperature levels.

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions presents the CenterLine CNR series, particularly suited for the harsh operating conditions in the semiconductor industry.

ASSLAR, GERMANY, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CenterLine CNR series consists of analog capacitive vacuum gauges that can measure over four decades in the full scale between 0.1 and 1000 Torr. Available in heated and unheated variants, the CNR series expands the existing CenterLine product family and delivers reliable measurements even under the harshest operating conditions. Just like the other CenterLine gauges, the CNR series provides an optimal cost–performance ratio and allows for easy integration into existing installations with measurement technology from other manufacturers.

CNR gauges are ideally used in combination with pressure control valves and can be employed for a wide range of applications in the semiconductor industry, such as dry etching, CVD and ALD processes. They can also be implemented for analytics, R&D, and various other industries. In this expansion to the product series, five different versions are available: the 36x, 37x, 38x, 39x and 30x. All products in the series are SEMI S2 compliant.

For processes at every temperature

The CenterLine CNR series provides a variety of options for processes at different temperatures. The 36x is an unheated variant for reliable measurements at ambient temperature with an accuracy of 0.2%. Self-heating versions are also available at 45, 100, 160 and 200 °C. The 45 °C variant provides an accuracy of 0.15%, making it excellent for calibration laboratories and high-quality control. With an accuracy of 0.4%, the other self-heating versions allow higher accuracy of readings in high-temperature or hot gas processes than comparable gauges.

Resistance to contamination and corrosion

A diaphragm sensor forms the heart of the measurement device. It is protected by a stable and resistant ceramic shield coated through atomic layer deposition (ALD). The shield protects the sensor both from exposure to the high temperatures of the process gases and from potential corrosion. This ultimately ensures higher reliability and accuracy as well as a longer sensor life, even under harsh plasma, due to minimized contamination. As sensor drift is also reduced, calibration is required less frequently and thus the overall cost of ownership is lowered.

Pressure control (p-control) filter setting

The gauges in the CenterLine CNR series are equipped with a special filter setting known as “p-control,” or pressure control. This is designed to be fast and adaptive, enabling the gauge to respond more quickly to pressure changes as well as provide accurate and smooth pressure control. This feature is particularly effective in combination with a pressure control valve.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.