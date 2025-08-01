Busch Unveils the World’s Largest Dry and Air-Cooled Screw Vacuum Pump: COBRA NC 2500 C

COBRA NC 2500 C Air cooling

Busch Vacuum Solutions announces the market launch of the air-cooled version of the COBRA NC 2500 C dry screw vacuum pump.

MAULBURG, GERMANY, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Developed and manufactured by Busch in Switzerland, this innovative vacuum pump features a newly integrated radiator cooling system that eliminates the need for external water cooling. This enhancement brings numerous operational and environmental advantages for industries that rely on high-performance vacuum technology, such as resource savings, flexibility in setup, and reduced operating costs.

The new air-cooled configuration includes an electric water pump – standard on all COBRA NC 2500 C models – along with an air/water radiator equipped with two high-efficiency electric fans. Cooling liquid circulates in a closed circuit between the vacuum pump and the radiator. This radiator, along with the two electric fans, functions as a heat exchanger.
The setup allows customers to operate the vacuum pump without an external cooling water supply – a valuable benefit in facilities where cooling water is either unavailable or of poor quality.

Customers will also benefit from notably reduced operating costs compared to oil-lubricated vacuum pumps and vacuum pumps with an external water cooling system. The design helps conserve water and reduces the cooling demands on facility infrastructure, especially in plants that operate with closed-loop systems. In addition, the high efficiency of the dry vacuum pump lowers energy consumption, contributing to overall sustainability and cost-effectiveness. Maintenance needs are minimal, limited to periodic coolant changes for the radiator, and changes of the oil required for the gear unit and bearings. This reinforces the vacuum pump’s appeal as a low-maintenance solution for demanding environments.

The COBRA NC 2500 C is engineered for a wide range of applications, including carbon capture, and central vacuum systems in industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, tobacco production, glass bottle manufacturing, and metal can production. It is also well suited for vacuum cooling and biogas processing.

About

The Busch Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses two well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. The gas abatement systems previously offered by centrotherm clean solutions – a former Busch Group brand – are now part of the Pfeiffer portfolio. The extensive product and service offer includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network. The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland. The Busch Group manufactures in its 23 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam. The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

