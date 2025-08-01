Busch Unveils the World’s Largest Dry and Air-Cooled Screw Vacuum Pump: COBRA NC 2500 C

COBRA NC 2500 C Air cooling

Busch Vacuum Solutions announces the market launch of the air-cooled version of the COBRA NC 2500 C dry screw vacuum pump.

MAULBURG, GERMANY, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Developed and manufactured by Busch in Switzerland, this innovative vacuum pump features a newly integrated radiator cooling system that eliminates the need for external water cooling. This enhancement brings numerous operational and environmental advantages for industries that rely on high-performance vacuum technology, such as resource savings, flexibility in setup, and reduced operating costs.

The new air-cooled configuration includes an electric water pump – standard on all COBRA NC 2500 C models – along with an air/water radiator equipped with two high-efficiency electric fans. Cooling liquid circulates in a closed circuit between the vacuum pump and the radiator. This radiator, along with the two electric fans, functions as a heat exchanger.

The setup allows customers to operate the vacuum pump without an external cooling water supply – a valuable benefit in facilities where cooling water is either unavailable or of poor quality.

Customers will also benefit from notably reduced operating costs compared to oil-lubricated vacuum pumps and vacuum pumps with an external water cooling system. The design helps conserve water and reduces the cooling demands on facility infrastructure, especially in plants that operate with closed-loop systems. In addition, the high efficiency of the dry vacuum pump lowers energy consumption, contributing to overall sustainability and cost-effectiveness. Maintenance needs are minimal, limited to periodic coolant changes for the radiator, and changes of the oil required for the gear unit and bearings. This reinforces the vacuum pump’s appeal as a low-maintenance solution for demanding environments.

The COBRA NC 2500 C is engineered for a wide range of applications, including carbon capture, and central vacuum systems in industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, tobacco production, glass bottle manufacturing, and metal can production. It is also well suited for vacuum cooling and biogas processing.



