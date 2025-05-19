Submit Release
Vernal pools: Wicked big puddles are a small wonder

In addition to the diversity of wildlife living under the water – including frogs (like the spring peeper shown here), salamanders, fairy shrimp, beetles and other bugs – vernal pools provide critical watering and feeding places for a plethora of wildlife, including bear, deer, raccoons, skunks, and many other mammals, birds and reptiles. “Sometimes,” Derosier said, “vernal pools are the only water source for miles.”

