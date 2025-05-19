Extreme Bike Tours Unveils 2026 Motorcycle Adventures in India, Sri Lanka & Bhutan with Exclusive Offers

Riding through Wild Sri Lanka Bhutan Ride Through Tradition Ride on The Edge of the World

Ride on the Edge of the World with Extreme Bike Tours

GALLE, SRI LANKA, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ride a motorcycle Through India Bhutan in 2026 with Limited-Time Discounts from Extreme Bike ToursExtreme Bike Tours, a leader in curated motorcycle adventures across Asia and Africa, has announced its 2026 calendar featuring thrilling expeditions through India, Sri Lanka, and the magical kingdom of Bhutan. To mark the launch, riders can take advantage of a limited-time promotional offer: 10% off for solo riders and 15% off for groups of three or more on all 2026 departures. This promotion is valid until 1st August 2025.With a fleet of Royal Enfield motorcycles, full support crew, and routes that traverse some of the world’s most captivating landscapes, Extreme Bike Tours blends adrenaline, comfort, and cultural immersion into each experience. The tours are designed for both seasoned riders and adventurous newcomers.“Whether you're dreaming of Bhutan's sacred mountain passes, India's royal roads, or Sri Lanka's tropical highlands, 2026 offers unforgettable riding opportunities,” says Ben Lloyd, founder of Extreme Bike Tours. “This limited-time promotion is a great incentive for solo riders and groups alike to lock in their next big adventure.”Featured 2026 Motorcycle Tours:🇧🇹 Bhutan – An exclusive cross-country expedition through one of the most remote and awe-inspiring destinations in the world. From Paro and Thimphu to the lesser-known east.🇮🇳 India – Explore the opulent forts and vibrant streets of Rajasthan, the tiger trails of Madhya Pradesh, or the high-altitude landscapes of Spiti and Ladakh.🇱🇰 Sri Lanka – Discover colonial towns, sacred peaks, lush jungles, tea estates, and coastal bliss—all in one island ride.All tours include: Royal Enfield motorcycle, English-speaking guide, support vehicle, mechanic, accommodations, meals, and a curated mix of authentic cultural experiences.Extreme Bike Tours offers both budget-conscious trips and luxury itineraries, catering to solo travelers, couples, and small groups looking for a unique riding adventure.About Extreme Bike ToursExtreme Bike Tours specializes in immersive motorcycle journeys across Asia and Africa. With a reputation for combining bold exploration with expert logistics, the company delivers unforgettable experiences designed for riders with a passion for discovery.Media ContactBen Lloyd📞 +94 77 178 1555📧 ben@extremebiketours.com

