MPD Investigating Irvington Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southwest.

On Saturday, May 17, 2025, at approximately 8:23 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to 100 block of Irvington Street, Southwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male unconscious, not breathing, and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by D.C. Fire and EMS to an area hospital. After all lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Christopher Rashad Riles of Southwest, DC.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25073396

