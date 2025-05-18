Fatal Crash US-6 MP 259

On May 18, 2025, at approximately 2:00 PM, a gray Tesla was traveling westbound on US-6 near milepost 259. At that time, a heavy rainstorm was affecting the area, making ...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.