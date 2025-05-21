Denise A. Lettau Attorney at Law Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

TAMARAC, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denise Lettau is an attorney with a practice launched for the purposes of supporting clients with the legalities of trusts, estates, legacy planning, and related professional services. Denise Lettau was first introduced to this line of work when she was hired in 2006 by Sun Trust Bank first managing real estate within trusts and later as part of the special needs unit. She had always been fascinated with the transfer of assets and how wealth can either drive or destroy family relationships. She also doesn’t want families to end up with a big mess at a challenging point in their lives. Denise is licensed in Florida as well as in Washington D.C. but only services Floridians and will happily refer anyone in D.C. to an attorney there.

“People think you have to be super rich to do this but that’s not true. And if you don’t establish a trust now, going through probate court proceedings later could cost much more financially… not to mention in terms of time and energy.”

One thing that separates Denise from others in her field is the way she establishes a long term relationship with clients, She makes regular calls to check in, not only to see if there are any new assets, e.g., a forgotten employer 401k which is now available, but to see if the family has changed. The sister you wanted to handle your health decisions might now be older or frailer than you are and there might be new grandchildren, spouses, or great grandchildren among your beneficiaries. It’s important for people to protect their hard-won assets and ensure their accounts don’t go to an unclaimed property department.

Denise says one important thing to remember is that it’s never too early to make these kinds of plans. She created plans for her parents long before her mother and then father passed away and feels it’s the best thing she ever did for the family. Imagine if you are left taking care of a pricey apartment that once belonged to grandpa in New York City, where the wintry cold can make pipes burst, and you have to carry extensive costs before the place could be legally sold. Or if two forty-year-olds perish in a skiing accident and their tween kids are left alone without anyone with plans for their care or access to funds to fulfill their needs. And what if you or your spouse become incapacitated for an extended period of time? There are numerous reasons to plan ahead, and they fall into three main categories that Denise will outline in the interview.

Denise is also appearing on Close Up as part of their Empowering Women series. She notes that her specific estate planning discipline has both men and women in it, but that newer attorneys are increasingly women. Women, she notes, also seem to embrace the relationship side of the business faster than men do and know it’s not just about planning a meeting and collecting documents. Women deal quite well with the emotions that accompany conversations about incapacity and death.

Denise also wants people to know that estate planning is not just about money and possessions.. There are also family traditions and ideals to consider when planning things out (starting with end of life and burial preferences.) If there is a way to keep people out of courts, conflict, and chaos then she will surely find it.

“Remember, planning for life and death this way lets you make choices, and with clarity. Life and Legacy Planning is an empowering tool--for you and the people you love.”

Hear more of Denise’s firsthand experiences and professional guidance in the upcoming podcast.

Close Up Radio recently featured Attorney and Life/Legacy Expert Denise Lettau in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday, May 15th at 3pm Eastern

For more information about this attorney and her expertise, visit www.deniselettaupa.com

