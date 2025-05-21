FinTech Global releases second annual DataTech50 highlighting the must know data management firms in financial services

DataTech50 Logo FinTech Global Logo

The latest edition of the DataTech50 list reveals the leading tech companies helping financial institutions unlock the full value of their data

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinTech Global , a specialised financial research company, has released the latest edition of its DataTech50 ranking.The list identifies the biggest and best companies transforming data management within the financial services industry. Its goal is to provide senior decision makers with the information they need to find the most innovative companies in a crowded marketplace.The power of data has been understood for decades; however, many financial institutions are still held back by legacy systems that cause data silos. This not only impacts the speed of teams, but it can also create discrepancies between departments, repetitive data collection processes and an inability to generate detailed insights. Not only does it impact their current capabilities, but also their future output by limiting the adoption of newer technologies like AI.While improving data structures might not seem as important as adopting AI-powered tools, it is just as important. A recent report from Gartner claims that by 2027 60% of organisations will fail to realise the anticipated value of their AI tools due to poor data governance.Finalists on DataTech50 list were handpicked by a panel of analysts and industry experts who analysed a list of over 400 companies provided by FinTech Global. Companies were chosen based on their innovative use of technology to address data challenges plaguing the financial services landscape.FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, “Instead of having a unified data lake, many firms still have disjointed data networks. Financial institutions have a huge wealth of data that is often not being used to its full potential, they need to find tools that can help them turn that data into a competitive advantage.“The DataTech50 list is not just about helping financial services find the shiniest tools in the industry, it is designed to help identify the perfect partners who can prepare them for 2025 and beyond.”Here are some of the leading companies to make it into the second annual DataTech50 list:ByAllAccounts (part of Morningstar Wealth): streamlines the flow of financial account data across the fragmented wealth technology ecosystem in the United StatesKidbrooke: offers a robust financial data aggregation and enrichment solution with a normalized API for all market and ESG data needs, providing a single source of truth for investment products and instrument dataMCO (MyComplianceOffice): a single platform to effectively manage compliance obligations and the regulated activities of the company, employees and third partiesM-Files: the leading platform for knowledge work automation. With the M-Files platform, knowledge workers can find information faster, work smarter, and achieve moreNovidea: born-in-the-cloud, data-driven insurance management platform—built on Salesforce for insurance brokers, MGAs, carriers, and coverholdersSymfa: offers comprehensive data management services, including ETL/ELT development, data warehouse management and automationUshur: delivers agentic AI for regulated industries, infusing intelligence, security and empathy into digital engagements that drive greater operational efficiency and improved customer satisfactionZivver: the all-in-one email security solution provider for managing and eliminating evolving risk – whether it’s human error, cyber threats, or data complianceA full list of the DataTech50 for 2025 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.DataTech50.com

