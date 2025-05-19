ASHLEY A. H. GRAY SELECTED AS TOP CEO AND HEALTH POLICY CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Ashley A. H. Gray will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ashley A. H. Gray, MPP, was recently selected as Top CEO and Health Policy Consultant of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual awards gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over a decade of leadership experience, Ashley Gray has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field and brings deep expertise in health policy and management. Ashley is the Founder and CEO of Onyx Rose Advisors, a minority, woman-owned small business that empowers organizations to achieve strategic goals, shape health policy, and expand access to healthcare - particularly for underserved populations. Through her extensive career in health policy and public health, she established a consultancy grounded in value, integrity, and collaborative growth, serving both public and private sector clients. Onyx Rose Advisors offers expertise across state and federal health policy, government programs, health IT, managed care, health equity, and maternal-child health.Ashley Gray's career is marked by a series of impactful leadership roles that reflect her deep expertise in health policy, public health, and strategic consulting. She previously served as Managing Director of State and Federal Medicaid Policy at the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and as Principal Health Program Analyst at the MITRE Corporation, where she led high-profile initiatives, including a $45 million contract focused on Medicaid Enterprise Systems transformation.In addition to founding Onyx Rose Advisors, Ms. Gray has held senior leadership positions at Sirona Strategies and Medicaid Health Plans of America, where she was instrumental in aligning policy, strategy, and business goals to achieve meaningful outcomes. Her earlier professional experience includes roles such as Director of Federal Policy and Health Research Associate at Medicaid Health Plans of America, Senior Associate at Avalere Health LLC, and Research Fellow at the Schroeder Center for Health Policy at the College of William & Mary. These positions laid the foundation for her expertise in navigating the intersection of healthcare policy, research, and implementation.Before embarking on her career path, Ashley earned a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy Analysis, English, and Philosophy from Vanderbilt University and a Master of Public Policy concentrating in Health Policy from the College of William & Mary.Throughout her illustrious career, Ashley has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She and her team will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top CEO and Health Policy Consultant of the Year 2025. Ashley has also been recognized by Who's Who of Professional Women and was honored with the "40 Under 40" award by the Leadership Center for Excellence in 2021.Aside from her successful career, Ashley is also actively involved in the community. She is an Advisory Council Member for the Alliance for Women's Health and Prevention and previously served as Co-Chair of the Commonwealth of Virginia's Board of Medical Assistance Services, where she helped guide the Virginia Medicaid program. She is also an active member of the American Public Health Association and Women in Government Relations, reflecting her continued commitment to advancing equitable healthcare policy and leadership in the field.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ashley for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Ms. Gray is inspirational, influential, visionary, and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ashley attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: linkedin.com/in/ashley-ah-gray-mpp About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

