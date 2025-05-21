Author and Retired Pfizer Executive Bruce Ellig Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruce Ellig is recognized as the ultimate guru for wage and compensation strategies, and more specifically for executive compensation. His career spans 6 decades, and his ability to strategically design compensation programs began when he was an HR leader at Pfizer. Mr. Ellig was part of an effort to analyze issues and create programs that would help this global leading firm to retain its top scientific and investigative talent. He later moved to a government position, as the Chair of the New York City Pay Commission under Mayor Ed Koch. He continued to serve on panels and commissions right up to the SEC, and it soon evolved into his own consultative practice.

Mr. Ellig is also a noted author who has authored several books including the definitive guidebook on the subject: The Complete Guide to Executive Compensation (which is now in its fourth edition) and The Evolution of Employee Pay. Mr. Ellig is working on a new book related to compensation for one of the most unique executives of all, and he will discuss it during his two podcasts.

In today’s business landscape, compensation plans are recognized as a significant part of a company’s strategic business tactics. Compensation is also not a simple formula, with IRS Tax Reforms and Codes, deferred pay, and stock holdings figuring into the structure for many, an executive’s compensation package.

Mr. Ellig had other career aspirations as a youth and his focus switched away from law when he was in College at the University of Wisconsin and moved into business school. When he first learned about wage and salary administration it was like deafening bells and whistles. He was enamored by the idea that someone’s performance, particularly in terms of sales incentives, could bear impact on their earnings. He learned to analyze just who is an executive, how they reflect on a company and its standing, and what pleases the Board and other rule makers. The picture is much broader than most people imagine when they hear the term compensation.

Mr. Ellig achieved both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin and went on to successive achievements in corporate HR, rising to the VP level in Compensation and Benefits, Personnel, and Employee Relations at various times and firms. He has been honored numerous times for his achievements by SHRM, the NY Association of Compensation Administrators, and as a Distinguished Business Alumnus from his alma mater. In 2023 he was earmarked by Who’s Who as one of the Top Business Minds in America.

Mr. Ellig has served on numerous panels and has also been an in-demand speaker, partly due to his subject matter expertise and also because of his sonorous “radio voice.” He has now addressed roughly 400 companies and collectives where he is often asked the question “What’s trending in compensation?”

Mr. Ellig says that is the wrong question, that compensation plans are individually designed based on human and corporate necessities and not readily served by any trend or software/app. There are five elements involved in compensation, and he will talk about those with the CUTV News hosts.

“There is no such thing as unreasonable compensation, particularly when performance and profits are at high levels.”

Mr. Ellig also often helps organizations discern just what an executive is. As an extension of that thought he recognizes executives in the government sector and has been doing research related to the current president and his interactions with the SEC and federal financial structures. He has prepared a new book that he will also discuss, called What You Should Know About the 47 U. S. Presidents.

Mr. Ellig graduated with a Bachelor’s degree back in 1959 and first joined Pfizer not long after. For someone with 55+ years of expertise in a specialty field he has a lot of youthful spirit. He says:

“For me, its important to keep doing what I love. It keeps me alive. I need long-range plans, not just a golf course to occupy me. It sharpens my perspective and keeps my physical and mental energy up.”

Bruce Ellig sure has great energy, knowledge, and wit. This is a most informative and can’t miss podcast comprised of two episodes.

Close Up Radio recently featured Compensation Guru Bruce Ellig in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Thursday May 15th at 1pm Easten and with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday May 21st at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-author-and-retired/id1785721253?i=1000708727231

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-275989175/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0kI0MyfBwxm9Oz15dMhAeQ

For more information on this authority and his books, visit www.bruceellig.com

