M Film Lab Amplifies Arab and Women Filmmakers at Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, ON, FRANCE, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- M Film Lab , a champion of diverse storytelling in the film industry, is proud to co-sponsor the landmark panel “Women Leading Change Through Storytelling” at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The event, organized in collaboration with the Arab Film and Media Institute ( AFMI ), will spotlight women filmmakers reshaping global narratives and challenging industry norms.Taking place at the American Pavilion—the central hub for U.S. film professionals at Cannes—on Sunday, May 18 at 12:30 p.m. CET in the Roger Ebert Conference Center, the panel will showcase groundbreaking voices who are pushing boundaries and forging new paths in the industry.Featured speakers include:Nia DaCosta, the acclaimed director of The Marvels and Candyman, the first Black woman to helm a Marvel Studios filmCherien Dabis, the first Palestinian American filmmaker to receive an Emmy nomination for directing (Only Murders in the Building)Iman Zawahry, award-winning hijabi American-Muslim filmmaker (Americanish) and Director of Film Programs at the Islamic Scholarship FundHanna Flint, British-Tunisian film critic, author of Strong Female Character, and cultural commentator"Partnering with AFMI to highlight these incredible women filmmakers at Cannes is an honor for M Film Lab," said Mohannad Malas, Founder of M Film Lab. "Our mission has always been to amplify diverse voices and create spaces where underrepresented stories can thrive. This panel embodies that mission and is a vital step toward reshaping narratives on a global scale."The panel is part of AFMI’s broader initiative to elevate Arab and women filmmakers through its signature Arab Film Festival and ongoing educational programs. Recent AFMI-supported projects include screenings of acclaimed films such as Four Daughters (Tunisia), Goodbye Julia (Sudan), and Capernaum (Lebanon).About M Film Lab:M Film Lab is a dynamic incubator for emerging voices in the film industry, dedicated to discovering and nurturing diverse storytellers. With a focus on empowering underrepresented filmmakers, M Film Lab offers workshops, mentorship programs, and production support to bring bold, authentic stories to life. For more information, visit www.mfilmlab.com

