Waleed Zuaiter (The Spy, Baghdad Central, Gangs of London) stars in Exception

Watermelon Pictures to Distribute Award-Winning Film, Exception, Starring Waleed Zuaiter, about silencing of Palestinian Academics in America

We are thrilled to bring Exception to a broader audience. With the unprecedented attack on free speech we are seeing, especially on college campuses, the timing of Exception couldn’t be more pertinent” — said Mohannad Malas, founder of M Film Lab.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- M Film Lab and Open Screenplay proudly announce a strategic distribution agreement with Watermelon Pictures for their award-winning short film, Exception. This collaboration ensures North American distribution and exclusive streaming rights on Watermelon Pictures’ forthcoming streaming platform.Exception features acclaimed Palestinian American actor Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central, The Spy) in a compelling script that explores themes of free speech, ethics, and personal integrity, namely the suppression of academic voices in the U.S. that are critical of Israel’s human rights violations. The film has garnered critical acclaim, including acceptance into the Oscar-qualifying Cleveland International Film Festival, with a screening scheduled for April 2, 2025.The film's journey began with M Film Lab's commitment to empowering underrepresented voices. In collaboration with Open Screenplay, the lab provided a platform for emerging talents, leading to the discovery of Exception, penned by Palestinian American screenwriter Nader Yousef. The screenplay was further developed by Open Screenplay co-founders Khaled and Sami Sabawi, under the guidance of Oscar-nominated executive producer Mohannad Malas and BAFTA-winning director Farah Nabulsi. Award-winning Canadian director Rodrigue Hammal brought the story to life on screen."We are thrilled to partner with Watermelon Pictures to bring Exception to a broader audience," said Mohannad Malas, founder of M Film Lab. "With the unprecedented attack on free speech we are witnessing in the United States, especially on college campuses, the timing of Exception couldn’t be more pertinent.""We are honored to distribute Exception, a film that resonates deeply with our mission to shift culture by bringing untold stories to broad audiences," said Hamza Ali "We believe this is a timely and important film that will engage viewers into a meaningful conversation about threats to our civil rights.”For press inquiries, interviews, or further details, please contact:M Film Lab is dedicated to discovering and nurturing stories that reflect the experiences of minorities, immigrants, and underrepresented communities. By providing tangible opportunities for these storytellers, M Film Lab aims to amplify authentic voices and cultivate bold storytelling.About Watermelon PicturesWatermelon Pictures is a film production and distribution company rooted in creative resistance. Their mission is to champion unheard voices, inspire the world to stand up to injustice, and imagine a shared, liberated future. They aim to entertain audiences and enrich the cultural landscape by promoting stories that reflect the perspectives and experiences of Palestinians and other marginalized groups worldwide.About Open Screenplay:Open Screenplay is a multilingual online screenwriting platform and community that develops and educates underrepresented screenwriters, connecting them to opportunities worldwide.

