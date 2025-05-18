FEMA and the State of Arkansas Are Assisting Arkansans Where They Are

LITTLE ROCK– In coordination with the state of Arkansas, FEMA Individual Assistance teams will offer face-to-face help for residents of the nine Arkansas counties affected by the March 14-15 severe storms and tornadoes.

Homeowners and renters in Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp and Stone counties may be eligible for FEMA assistance for losses not covered by insurance.

Starting Monday, FEMA will support state-led recovery efforts at four community sites. Staff can help survivors apply for federal assistance. They can also identify potential needs and connect survivors with local, state and federal agencies, as well as nonprofits and community groups.

FEMA staff will be available Monday, May 19 through Friday, May 23 at the following locations:

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY

Cushman Volunteer Fire Department

50 Park St.

Cushman, AR 72526

Hours: Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

IZARD COUNTY

Ozarka College – Lecture Hall

218 College Drive

Melbourne, AR 72556

Hours: Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Black River Technical College

Academic Complex Building, Room AC 100

1410 Highway 304 East

Pocahontas, AR 72455

Hours: Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

FEMA staff will also be available Monday, May 19 through Saturday, May 24 at:

SHARP COUNTY

City Hall – Cave City

Conference Room

201 S. Main St.

Cave City, AR 72521

*Entrance and parking at back of building

Hours: Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Additional locations may be added.

FEMA staff are easily recognizable by their official photo identification (ID). If you meet people offering assistance, first ask to see their ID before giving them your personal information. They may have FEMA clothing, but that can be easily imitated.

FEMA staff can help residents in several ways including:

Checking the status of an application already in the system and making minor changes to applications.

Contacting faith-based organizations, community groups, private sector businesses and public libraries that may have the capability to distribute disaster-related information to residents in the impacted counties.

Identifying organizations providing disaster-related services and/or resources to the public for long-term recovery.

Gathering information about impacts to communities.

Providing flyers explaining how to apply for disaster assistance.



Survivors with homeowners or renters insurance, should first file a claim with their insurance company as soon as possible. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may then be eligible for federal assistance.

Survivors can apply to FEMA in several ways including going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages.

If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4865. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/