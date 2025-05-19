Hail Investment Forum - $14.3 Billion Await Investors

Launch of the Hail Investment Forum The Emir of Hail Region

HAIL, HAIL, SAUDI ARABIA, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hail Investment Forum 2025 has officially kicked off in the Saudi city of Hail, under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the region. The forum is organized by the Hail Chamber of Commerce in strategic partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Investment and witnessed broad participation from government entities and investment-related authorities.During the forum, 34 investment deals were announced in the Hail region, with a total value exceeding $2.3 billion. Meanwhile, the region opened its doors to the world by offering 548 investment opportunities worth over $14.3 billion, covering a total area of 152 million square meters across Hail.To further enhance the investment environment in this strategically located region, the Hail Investment Forum 2025 also included the signing of 12 cooperation agreements and the launch of 6 development initiatives aimed at supporting investors and the business sector, thereby promoting comprehensive and sustainable development in Hail.The Hail region is rich in heritage and boasts breathtaking destinations steeped in history. It enjoys a prime geographic and logistical location that enhances its investment appeal, further supported by Saudi governmental efforts that facilitate project launches and leverage the region's comparative and competitive advantages.Saudi government support also extends to capitalizing on Hail's dynamic labor market, where 60% of the population is under the age of 35. Additionally, the region is home to 827 archaeological sites, including two listed on UNESCO’s records, nestled among lush oases and towering mountains that touch the clouds and host the renowned Hail International Rally—making it a unique destination ideal for enriching tourism projects.Hail also offers vast green areas suitable for agricultural investments, contributing 10% to Saudi Arabia’s agricultural GDP. These opportunities are supported by advanced infrastructure, a network of expressways, railways, and the Hail airport.

