Hail Investment Forum in Saudi Arabia Enhances economic growth

AL-RIYADH, RIAYDH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- the Hail region opens its gates to the world by hosting the Hail Investment Forum . Organized by the Hail Chamber of Commerce under the patronage of the region's Emirate, the forum will convene on 17 May 2025 under the slogan #Be_Part_of_a_Promising_Future , with the attendance of Their Royal Highnesses, Excellencies, senior officials, and investors to showcase the most prominent investment opportunities in the Hail region.The forum enjoys the gracious patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Hail Region, reflecting continuous efforts to enhance economic growth and strengthen the investment appeal across various sectors in this promising Saudi region.International ForumThe Hail Chamber confirmed that this edition of the forum will showcase 125 investment opportunities valued at approximately 30 billion Saudi riyals and 14 premium opportunities worth 4.3 billion riyals, along with 91 available investment sites in Hail region, with participation from over 1,000 local and international investors through 9 dialogue sessions to discuss working papers, featuring 6 ministerial keynote speakers and 42 session speakers, covering 42 strategic focus areas while presenting 6 innovative initiatives and targeting 12 public-private partnership agreements.The forum sessions will address investment opportunities in Hail, financial support, and Saudi government facilitations for both local and international investors in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.Competitive and Comparative AdvantagesThe Hail region enjoys a distinguished strategic location spanning 128,000 square kilometers in northern Saudi Arabia, featuring a year-round moderate climate along with abundant natural and economic resources. The region has a population of approximately 746,377 inhabitants and demonstrates remarkable growth and vitality in commercial and investment activities.This growth is evident in the issuance of 79,178 commercial licenses by 2021, and a 27.9% increase in commercial registrations reaching 33,000 records within just five years. Moreover, promising sectors in the region are experiencing significant growth ranging between 59% and 148%, particularly in transportation and logistics services, which stand out as key drivers of economic growth in Hail.Promising Opportunities: Agriculture and LivestockHail’s moderate climate has contributed to the expansion of its agricultural land, which covers around 240,000 hectares — representing 45% of the region’s total area — allowing it to contribute 33% of the Kingdom’s agricultural output.Hail produces a wide variety of crops, including wheat, barley, vegetables, and various fruits. It ranks as the second-largest producer of potatoes and olives in Saudi Arabia, the third-largest for grapes, the fifth-largest for dates, and accounts for 26% of the Kingdom’s barley production.The agricultural sector in Hail offers tremendous investment opportunities, enabling investors to achieve attractive returns, particularly in the field of sustainable agriculture — such as developing organic farming projects and investing in modern irrigation technologies.In terms of livestock, Hail is the fifth-largest poultry-producing region in Saudi Arabia, supported by government initiatives such as providing $34 million in loans for agricultural projects and allocating $1.33 billion in investments toward poultry production.Industrial and Mining InvestmentsThe Hail region offers promising investment opportunities in the field of manufacturing industries, particularly food industries involving grains, fruits, vegetables, potatoes, and olives, as well as in chemical and construction materials industries. The region features a fully integrated and advanced industrial zone, housing 144 factories as of March 2024.In terms of mineral wealth, Hail boasts mineral resources valued at over SAR 72.3 billion, including bauxite, silica sand, tin, zinc, lead, and copper — all of which present significant investment prospects.Additionally, the Hail Governate and Hail Chamber actively support investment in technology and modern innovations, creating an attractive environment for startups.Promising TourismHail is a distinguished tourist destination, enriched with deep-rooted cultural heritage and breathtaking natural scenery. The region offers diverse types of tourism, including eco-tourism, desert tourism, heritage tourism, industrial tourism, and medical tourism. It is home to 675 archaeological sites, including two UNESCO World Heritage sites — Jabal Umm Sinman and Al-Shuwaymis as well as 218 architectural heritage sites, 88 historic mosques, and 33 traditional crafts practiced by 137 artisans.In addition, the region features the Hail Regional Museum, Hail Airport, the International Hail Rally, adventure tourism, and the Camel Boulevard Festival.Hail was ranked the number one destination in Saudi Arabia for growth in international tourist spending, with an increase of 491%, according to data from the Saudi Ministry of Tourism. Overall, tourism in the region grew by 166%, with the number of tourists reaching 2.3 million — including 358,000 foreign visitors — through more than 1,170,000 trips, resulting in total tourism spending of 5.1$ billion Saudi riyals.Transport and Logistics InvestmentsHail serves as a vital link between the northern and southern regions of the Kingdom, reinforcing its position as a logistics hub. The region is distinguished by a modern road network, featuring 243 bridges constructed according to the highest engineering standards, along with 42 overpasses that contribute to smoother traffic flow.Hail also benefits from the presence of Hail Airport and the SAR train station (part of the North Train Project), both of which offer passenger and freight transport services. The region’s strategic location provides a favorable investment environment for the transport and logistics sector, including the establishment of specialized factories across various industries.

