Whiskey Education Foundation announces Brands for Whiskey in the Park 2025

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whiskey in the Park 2025 Returns to San Jose for an Evening of Flavor, Community, and Education

The Whiskey Education Foundation proudly announces the return of its signature event, Whiskey in the Park 2025, taking place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the historic History Park @ Kelly Park in San Jose . This annual gathering offers whiskey enthusiasts and newcomers alike an immersive experience into the world of whiskey, set against the charming backdrop of one of San Jose's most picturesque venues.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a curated selection of over 80 unique whiskies, ranging from bold bourbons and smooth Scotches to innovative international expressions. See ticket link for latest pour list. Each ticket includes a souvenir tasting glass, allowing guests to savor each nuanced pour. Complementing the whiskey tastings, the event features live music with Silk Road and culinary pairings designed to enhance the rich flavors of the spirits.

"Whiskey in the Park is more than just a tasting event; it's a celebration of craftsmanship, community, and the joy of discovery," said a representative from the Whiskey Education Foundation. "We aim to create an environment where attendees can deepen their appreciation for whiskey in a relaxed and engaging setting."

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: History Park @ Kelly Park, 635 Phelan Ave., San Jose, CA

Tickets: Available at Eventbrite

Ticket Options:

General Admission ($100): Includes access to all whiskey tastings, a souvenir glass, food pairings, and live entertainment.

Whiskey Bottle Pull ($45): Try your luck in this exciting game where everyone wins a bottle valued at or above the entry price.

Masterclass Add-On ($40): Deepen your whiskey knowledge with expert-led sessions as we pair two whiskies and a brandy with Somm, Oliva and Belmaachi.

Tickets are limited and this event tends to sell out, so secure your spot early.

About the Whiskey Education Foundation:

The Whiskey Education Foundation is a San Jose-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting responsible enjoyment and deeper understanding of whiskey. Through educational events, tastings, and lectures, the Foundation aims to demystify whiskey and foster a community of informed enthusiasts.

Beyond public events like Whiskey in the Park, the Foundation extends its expertise to fundraisers for other organizations, as well as private parties and corporate events, tailoring experiences to suit various audiences and occasions.

For more information about the Whiskey Education Foundation and it's upcoming events, visit whiskyedu.org.

Media Contact:

Whiskey Education Foundation

Phone: (408) 799-6242

