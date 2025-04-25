Pomeroy Bar & Grill Grand Opening on May 1st - A Civic Center Crucial Bar

Ohlone female Indian with feathered headdress. Happy People at Pomeroy caricature of fictional English Barrister

A New Chapter for a Historic Corner of the Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tenderloin’s vibrant transformation continues with the grand opening of Pomeroy, a revitalized bar and grill located at 460 Larkin Street, on Thursday, May 1st. With deep roots in the neighborhood’s past and a bold vision for its future, Pomeroy honors the history, culture, and community of one of San Francisco’s most storied districts.

The bar’s name pays tribute to Arthur D. Pomeroy, who received a $30,000 loan in 1911 to build the St. Paul Apartments—part of the Tenderloin’s post-earthquake reconstruction following the 1906 disaster. That building now houses the newly opened Pomeroy, continuing its legacy as a place of resilience, connection, and local character.

As the Tenderloin sees renewed investment and creative energy, Pomeroy’s grand opening is emblematic of a broader community renaissance. Organizations like the Tenderloin Community Benefit District (TLCBD) and the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development (OEWD) have played a major role in supporting small businesses, improving public spaces, and fostering local pride. Their efforts are seen not only in support for businesses like Pomeroy, but also in community-driven events like the Second Thursday Music & Art Festival at Dodge Place Garden—a lively monthly gathering of music, food, and culture in the alley just behind the bar. Organized each month by Psyched Radio and Pomeroy, 2nd Thursday brings together the community and businesses which includes DeliShack, Outta Site Pizza, Emperor Norton's BoozeLand, Golden Kin Tar, SF OrganiCA, Tsunami Market and more.

Pomeroy is grateful the TLCBD and OEWD for their support and to be the benefactor of the striking new Ohlone mural on the Turk Street side, recognizing the area’s Indigenous history. Nearby, floral and botanical murals in Dodge Place Alley showcase native plants once common to the land, blending art and ecology with neighborhood spirit.

The May 1st grand opening celebration will feature raffles, giveaways, specialty cocktails, and a menu that honors the beloved offerings of Shovels Bar, which formerly occupied the space. Pomeroy will also debut its refreshed cocktail program and whiskey specials, alongside community tributes and art displays.

Doors open at 5 PM. The public is warmly invited to celebrate the past, present, and future of the Tenderloin—over good food, great drinks, and even better company.

