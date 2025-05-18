The Mortgage Calculator Announces High-Earning MLO Compensation Plans With Integrated Licensing Course

The Mortgage Calculator - Mortgage Lender with LIVE Mortgage Rates Join The Mortgage Calculator to Earn Up to 275BPS Commission

New plans pair 100 percent commission potential, free leads, and turnkey tech with a self-paced licensing course for new and experienced MLOs.

The new structure reflects the firm’s mission to empower loan originators with the same tools and margins typically reserved for large retail lenders. ” — Nicholas Hiersche - President of The Mortgage Calculator

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mortgage Calculator introduced a re-engineered suite of mortgage-loan-originator compensation plans that combine some of the industry’s most aggressive payouts with enterprise-grade technology and an in-house licensing course. Details and an online application are available at the company’s Mortgage Loan Originator page. Under the new structure, originators may earn up to one hundred percent commission on self-sourced production while receiving free company-generated leads and real-time pricing through more than one hundred thirty wholesale and correspondent investors.

Each plan includes login credentials for a fully integrated platform that merges customer-relationship management, point-of-sale portals, and live rate sheets. The technology automates disclosures, document collection, and pricing, allowing originators to focus on prospecting and closing rather than administrative tasks. Marketing resources such as co-branded landing pages, social-media templates, and daily rate-alert emails are bundled at no additional cost.

For entrants who still need to obtain or reactivate licenses, The Mortgage Calculator offers a self-paced online MLO licensing and training course. The curriculum covers federal and state compliance, product guidelines, and best-practice sales strategies. Live support from the company’s compliance team ensures a smooth transition from coursework to formal application and sponsorship.

Nicholas Hiersche, President of The Mortgage Calculator, said the new structure reflects the firm’s mission to empower loan originators with the same tools and margins typically reserved for large retail lenders. Hiersche explained that by reducing overhead and automating complex workflows, the platform allows originators to deliver faster approvals and more competitive rates to their borrowers.

Prospective MLOs who complete the short form on the program landing page will receive an introductory call within one business day. During onboarding, each originator receives a customized implementation checklist, access to live trainings, and a dedicated success manager. The company maintains nationwide licensing, giving originators immediate opportunities in multiple states once their individual credentials are active.

The licensing course can be started at any time, making it possible for career changers to finish pre-licensing education, pass the national exam, and join the platform without pausing current employment. Seasoned originators can bypass the coursework if their credentials are already in good standing and move directly into production.

About The Mortgage Calculator:

The Mortgage Calculator is a technology-driven mortgage lender that offers agency, non-QM, and commercial loan products to consumers nationwide. By combining transparent compensation, real-time pricing, and comprehensive training, the company continues to streamline the path from lead to closing for both borrowers and loan officers.

🚀Loan Officers Earn 275BPS with Unlimited Leads Plus Free Website/LOS/POS/CRM Powered by AI!📈

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.