Miami Real Estate Agency Introduces Free 90-Day MLS Listing Service, Eliminating Commissions for Home Sellers

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Real Estate Agency, a fully licensed Florida brokerage, today announced the launch of its Free 90-Day Miami MLS Listing Service. The new program allows homeowners to market their properties on the Multiple Listing Service and every major real-estate portal without paying commissions, marketing fees, or start-up charges.

For the first ninety days, sellers receive a completely free MLS listing that is automatically distributed to Zillow, Realtor.com, Homes.com, and scores of additional sites. Incoming e-mail inquiries are forwarded to the seller in real time, while telephone calls are handled around the clock by a U.S.–based call center and then routed to the owner as detailed messages. Each listing also includes fully approved FAR-BAR purchase contracts and disclosures so that homeowners can conduct negotiations and accept offers with confidence.

A company spokesperson explained the motivation behind the initiative: “Many owners in today’s market want maximum online exposure without surrendering a large slice of their equity. Our service gives them ninety days of full MLS coverage at absolutely no cost and lets them decide later whether to continue for a modest flat fee.”

After the free period expires, sellers may renew the listing for ninety-day blocks priced at $199 apiece. There is no long-term obligation and cancellation is available at any time with a single click inside the seller portal.

Although the core service is free, Miami Real Estate Agency makes several optional enhancements available on an à-la-carte basis. Homeowners can order professional photography for high-impact images; add a three-dimensional virtual tour to capture the attention of remote buyers; schedule an open house hosted by a licensed Realtor who greets visitors and captures lead information; or purchase a social-media boost that promotes the listing to a targeted Miami-area audience on Instagram and Facebook. For those who prefer assistance after a purchase agreement is signed, the brokerage offers a contract-to-close concierge option that manages timelines, paperwork, and coordination between title, lender, and inspectors. Each upgrade is billed separately, and none affects the free nature of the initial MLS exposure.

Getting started is intentionally simple. Owners create a free account on the company’s website, upload property photographs and a narrative description, and press “Publish.” Most listings appear in the MLS feed the same business day, and a public link becomes searchable on the major portals within twenty-four hours. Throughout the process, sellers retain full control over pricing strategy, showing instructions, and lead response.

Industry observers note that consumer appetite for low-or-no-commission solutions has risen steadily in recent years. While many homeowners attempt a pure “For Sale by Owner” strategy, most serious buyers still search the MLS first because it remains the primary data source for licensed agents, automated valuation models, and national listing aggregators. Miami Real Estate Agency’s hybrid model bridges that gap by delivering MLS reach without traditional commission costs, while still providing professional options for those who want extra assistance.

The spokesperson emphasized that transparency is central to the program. All listings clearly display the brokerage’s license number and compliance e-mail address. Weekly live webinars guide first-time sellers through pricing decisions, pre-inspection tips, and closing timelines, ensuring that do-it-yourself owners are not left to navigate the process alone. The company also maintains an online knowledge center with articles and video tutorials covering every step from preparing a property for photos to completing the required Florida disclosures.

Homeowners interested in the Free 90-Day Miami MLS Listing can sign up in minutes at https://miamirealestate.agency/free-mls-listing. No credit card is required to launch the listing, and new users receive an onboarding e-mail with step-by-step instructions, best-practice marketing tips, and direct links to support resources.

Beyond consumer benefits, the program aligns with Miami Real Estate Agency’s broader mission to modernize real-estate transactions through technology while keeping costs in check. The brokerage plans to donate five percent of revenue generated from optional upgrades during 2025 to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami, reinforcing its commitment to community housing initiatives.

Looking ahead, the firm will gather data on listing performance, renewal rates, and seller feedback to refine the service and introduce additional tools. Future enhancements under consideration include an integrated pricing-strategy calculator, expanded social-media ad templates, and a mobile app for instant lead notifications.

“Our goal is to continue lowering barriers for sellers while maintaining the professional standards the MLS demands,” Nicholas Hiersche - Founder concluded. “By combining a zero-cost entry point with optional professional support, we believe we’re delivering the flexibility today’s homeowners expect.”



