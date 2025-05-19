WIN Semiconductors Welcomes VIPER RF to the WIN ALLIANCE Partner Program

WIN Semiconductors Corp. (TPEx: TPEx:3105)

TAOYUAN, TAIWAN, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WIN Semiconductors Corp (TPEx:3105), the world's largest pure-play compound semiconductor foundry, announces the inclusion of UK-based Viper RF in its WIN Alliance Program. This collaboration will provide WIN customers with trusted, custom design services, including MMIC designs from 1-150 GHz.The partnership between Viper RF and WIN Semiconductors satisfies WIN customer requests for a trusted design partner well-versed in WIN’s innovative technology. This alliance ensures that customers have access to the design solutions they need to optimize performance and maximize their product portfolios."Viper RF is pleased to be invited to be part of the WIN Alliance. We have worked with WIN Semiconductors for more than fifteen years and have used a full range of their GaN and GaAS technologies in Space, Defense and Telecommunications applications," said Jim Mayock, CEO of Viper RF. “WIN’s technologies offer world-class performance and cost-effective solutions for our clients. We look forward to working more closely with WIN to support their clients and accelerate our own product developments and R&D activities.”Russ Wagner, Vice President of Business Development for WIN Semiconductors, commented, "The expertise of the Viper RF team and their experience with a broad array of WIN’s leading technologies enable customers to quickly and efficiently develop high-performing products and introduce them to the market. This ensures even customers with limited design resources can take full advantage of WIN’s pure-play foundry model."This partnership offers design support for customers seeking trusted custom design solutions from an experienced partner like Viper RF.Customers interested in this partnership can reach out to their WIN sales representative for more information.About Viper RFVIPER RF is a microwave and millimeter-wave product company with headquarters in Aycliffe, United Kingdom. The company was established in 2008 and has evolved from a design consultancy to become an established globally recognized MMIC supplier.The company supplies GaAs & GaN MMICs as standard MMIC products and custom designs for applications from 1-150GHz. VIPER RF has supplied MMICs and microwave module solutions into some of the most demanding commercial, defense and space markets.About WIN Semiconductors Corp.For more than 25 years, WIN Semiconductors Corp. (TPEx:3105), has provided foundry services from its state-of-the-art, ISO9001/14001 certified GaN and GaAs facility headquartered in Taoyuan City, Taiwan. WIN Semiconductors Corp. offers technology solutions supporting leading-edge products for applications from 50 MHz to 170 GHz and through light-wave.

