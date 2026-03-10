MethodSense Launches Capital & Investment Strategy Advisory for the MedTech Sector

MethodSense Capital & Investment Strategy Services

New practice aligns regulatory intelligence with fundable growth and confident capital deployment

In today’s MedTech environment, regulatory strategy doesn’t just determine clearance, it determines whether a company is viewed as fundable, scalable, and capable of delivering on its milestones.” — Rita King, CEO and Regulatory Strategist at MethodSense

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MethodSense , a regulatory and quality advisory firm serving the medical device industry, today announced the launch of its Capital & Investment Strategy advisory practice, designed to align regulatory intelligence with capital decisions across the MedTech lifecycle.As the funding environment evolves, investors are scrutinizing regulatory timelines, milestone credibility, and execution discipline earlier and more rigorously than in prior cycles. Increasingly, regulatory realism determines whether companies secure funding, and whether investments perform as expected and access to capital.The new advisory practice integrates regulatory expertise with capital alignment to support:• Companies raising capital: validating regulatory roadmaps and aligning milestones to achievable inflection points, preparing outreachmaterials, and developing lists of qualified investors• Investors and OEM partners: stress-testing regulatory assumptions before and after capital deployment• Companies approaching approval or transaction events: advising on best practices to approach strategic or financial buyers based on yourspecific market strengths and execution discipline and transaction readiness• Boards overseeing challenged assets: communicating with the FDA to reset FDA-aligned timelines and restoring capital confidenceRather than functioning as investment bankers or placement agents, MethodSense provides independent regulatory intelligence to increase the probability that capital is deployed against credible and achievable milestones.“In today’s MedTech environment, regulatory strategy doesn’t just determine clearance, it determines whether a company is viewed as fundable, scalable, and capable of delivering on its milestones. Our role is to ensure capital strategy reflects regulatory reality.”Rita King, CEO and Regulatory Strategist at MethodSenseRichard Holcomb, Chief Growth Officer at MethodSense, will lead the initiative. Holcomb brings more than 40 years of experience in capital formation and M&A, including raising over $100 million in venture funding and participating in hundreds of millions of dollars in liquidity events.“Strong MedTech deals don’t fail because the technology lacks promise, they fail when regulatory assumptions don’t hold up. By aligning regulatory execution with capital strategy, we help investors back opportunities that can actually deliver.”Richard Holcomb, Chief Growth Officer at MethodSenseThe Capital & Investment Strategy practice is supported by LuminLogic, MethodSense’s compliance intelligence platform. LuminLogic helps companies scale infrastructure early rather than reactively, by embedding regulatory discipline into daily operational workflows including:• Change control• CAPA• Risk management• Audit readiness• Submission preparationMethodSense said the launch reflects a broader convergence of regulatory execution and capital strategy in MedTech, where milestone credibility, timeline realism, and operational maturity increasingly shape funding decisions and investment outcomes.More information is available at: methodsense.com/capital-strategy About MethodSenseMethodSense, Inc. is a regulatory and quality consulting firm specializing in medical devices and life sciences. Through its consulting expertise and LuminLogic regulatory management platform, MethodSense helps companies navigate global regulatory pathways, manage documentation and submissions, and accelerate time to market for innovative healthcare technologies. Learn more at www.methodsense.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.