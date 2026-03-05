MethodSense Receives Global Reach Award for Trade Excellence from NC Governor Stein and EDPNC

MethodSense CEO RIta King & President Russ King: Recipients of NC Export Trade Excellence Award

Honored for advancing North Carolina’s global life sciences presence through regulatory intelligence and compliance technology…

MethodSense's trade show preparation, execution, and follow up have become a model for other delegation participants, further strengthening North Carolina’s overall global presence.” — Melissa McGurk, Senior International Trade Manager at EDPNC

MORRISVILLE , NC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MethodSense , a North Carolina–based regulatory and quality advisory firm serving the global life sciences industry, has been recognized for Export Trade Excellence by North Carolina Governor Josh Stein, in partnership with the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC).MethodSense received the Global Reach Award, recognizing North Carolina companies that demonstrate exceptional commitment to strategic export planning and global execution. The award celebrates companies that expand North Carolina’s presence, reputation, and expertise across international markets.Founded in North Carolina, MethodSense provides independent regulatory strategy and quality system advisory services to medical device and life sciences companies. At the center of its model is LuminLogic , a cloud-based compliance management platform that supports documentation control, regulatory submissions, governance, and lifecycle compliance across global markets. The company’s participation in EDPNC trade delegations and educational programming has further strengthened North Carolina’s global life sciences presence.“MethodSense has served medical device firms across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the broader Asia-Pacific region, helping companies navigate complex regulatory systems and accelerate global market entry. Their trade show preparation, execution, and follow up have become a model for other delegation participants, further strengthening North Carolina’s overall global presence.”Melissa McGurk, Senior International Trade Manager at EDPNCDuring the ceremony, Melissa McGurk, Senior International Trade Manager at EDPNC, described MethodSense’s model and leadership team’s active participation in trade delegations and global education initiatives, as emblematic of modern global service exporting representing what modern global service exporting looks like: strategic, technology-enabled, disciplined, and ecosystem-minded.“Our mission has always been to help innovators bring medical technologies to market responsibly and efficiently, whether in the U.S., Europe, or emerging markets. We view regulatory intelligence as a strategic asset, not a checkbox. This recognition affirms that North Carolina companies can lead globally in high-value services and technology.”Rita King, CEO of MethodSense.About MethodSenseMethodSense is a North Carolina–based regulatory and quality advisory firm specializing in medical device and life sciences companies. Through its advisory services and LuminLogic compliance platform, the company supports regulatory submissions, quality systems, governance, and lifecycle management across global markets. Learn more at www.methodsense.com About the Economic Development Partnership of North CarolinaThe Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina works to recruit new businesses, support existing employers, and promote North Carolina as a global destination for investment and trade. Visit Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina | EDPNC

