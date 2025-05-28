Urgent Press Release: Canadian Doctors To Deliver Prescription to End Genocide

Children in Gaza are denied all their human rights. A Palestinian girl tries to escape the fire after a school was bombed while they were sleeping.

As PM Carney takes office, physicians deliver prescription: immediate ceasefire, arms embargo & humanitarian aid for Gaza. Press conference May 28.

This is not a war—it is extermination,” “What is happening in Gaza is a total collapse of every condition required for human survival, carried out in full view of the world.” — Dr. Nidal Jboor

As Prime Minister Mark Carney's New Government Takes Office, Doctors Against Genocide Are Calling for an End to Complicity in the Genocide in Gaza —While Arms Dealers at the Nearby CANSEC Tradeshow Showcase the Missiles and Drones Battle-Tested on the Palestinian People

WHAT: Canadian doctors—including five who have recently returned from treating patients in Gaza—present a prescription to the Canadian government to end the genocide in Gaza

WHEN: Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 10:00 am

WHO: Speakers to Include:
Heather McPherson, Member of Parliament (NDP)
Maysa Hawwash, Doctors Against Genocide
Dr. Deirdre Nunan, Orthopedic Surgeon
Dr Sarah Lalonde, CCFP-EM, Cree health board
Dr. Yipeng Ge, Family Doctor
Dr. Mohammad Rizwan Minhas, Sports and ER Medicine. Eye Witness Gaza
Dr. Dorotea Gucciardo, PhD. Eye Witness Gaza Eye Witness GazaDr. Dorotea Gucciardo, PhD. Eye Witness GazaOn Tuesday, May 28, 2025, a group of doctors and healthcare workers will join Doctors Against Genocide on Parliament Hill to demand immediate action from the Canadian government to end the accelerating, engineered famine and unfolding genocide in Gaza. Their message is urgent and unequivocal: BREAD NOT BOMBS. END THE GENOCIDE.Under Israel’s brutal siege, nearly two million Palestinian people have been subjected to severe nutritional deprivation, testing the limits of human endurance as their malnutrition now becomes lethal. Over 93% of Palestinians in Gaza (1.95 million people) are already suffering severe hunger as of April-May 2025.Across town, the Ottawa Convention Centre will host CANSEC, Canada's leading defence, security and emerging technology event, where arms manufacturers celebrate the same so-called “innovations” field-tested amid Gaza’s genocide and forced starvation . Delegates will tout drones that surveil starving families, munitions engineered to cut off aid corridors, and surveillance systems refined as humanitarian convoys are turned back. These same weapons have been used to kill, burn, and maim children and civilians sheltering in hospitals, tents, and so-called safe zones. While the new government pledges accountability, these companies continue to profit from a laboratory of human suffering—the Gaza genocide.Since the blockade tightened, the World Food Programme’s last grain shipment vanished on April 25, leaving Gaza’s kitchens silent and 116,000 metric tons of food—enough to feed 80 percent of the population—stranded at border crossings. Hospitals report over 10,000 cases of acute malnutrition in children this year alone, 1,600 of them life-threatening, even as life-saving medicines are blocked by so-called siege regulations.Following Prime Minister Mark Carney’s joint statement with the leaders of the United Kingdom and France on the situation in Gaza and the West Bank, DAG has urged Canadians to join its letter campaign—Words Are Not Enough: Canada Must Take Immediate Action to End Complicity in Genocide—calling on all incoming members of Parliament to take immediate, concrete steps to end Canada’s complicity in Israel’s genocide of Palestinians, including:Declaring and enforcing an immediate, permanent ceasefire with open humanitarian corridors for food, water, and medicine;Imposing a true two-way arms embargo on Israel—revoking every license and eliminating loopholes for equipment used in blockade and bombardment; andOfficially recognize the State of Palestine and end all trade with illegal Israeli settlements—and revoke charitable status for Canadian entities that support them.BACKGROUNDThe World Food Programme supported 47 kitchens feeding over 644,000 hot meals per day in Gaza, but these resources were exhausted on April 25 due to the blockade.An estimated 80% of Gaza’s population relied on these charity kitchens.A UN humanitarian chief has said 14,000 babies in Gaza could die in the next 48 hours if lorries of aid do not reach communities in the Strip.As of March 2, Israel cut off all food, fuel, and medical supplies, and resumed bombings two weeks later.Since January, humanitarian groups have documented over 10,000 cases of acute malnutrition, including 1,600 severe cases among children.The World Health Organization reports complete depletion of essential medicines and supplies.Witnesses and medical workers report the targeted destruction of hospitals, equipment, and ambulances, and deliberate blocking of medical access, as documented by Human Rights Watch.According to the IPC Report, released on May 12, the entire population of Gaza is projected to face acute food insecurity at Crisis levels or worse (IPC Phase 3+), including 470,000 people (22%) in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5), over 1 million (54%) in Emergency (IPC phase 4), and 500,000 (24%) in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). 