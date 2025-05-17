Westminster / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1003465

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/17/2025 at 1506 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Rd, Dummerston, VT

VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Julien Lavoie

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookline, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/17/2025, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Middle Rd near Tucker Reed Rd in Dummerston, Vermont. Investigation revealed that the operator, Julien Lavoie (62), was operating in a negligent manner. Fray was issued a citation to appear in Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on 05/19/2025, at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/19/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.