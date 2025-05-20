Ascend.io Launches Agentic Data Engineering to Accelerate Development and Free Up Engineers for Strategic Work

Ascend's Agentic Data Engineering Platform Ascend's Light Mode UI

Ascend.io introduces Agentic Data Engineering, a new platform that shifts routine data pipeline tasks to embedded intelligent agents, so teams build faster.

For the first time, Data Engineering Agents understand data pipelines well enough to take increasingly complex actions, freeing data teams from the toil they've become all too accustomed to.” — Sean Knapp

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascend.io today announced the official launch of Agentic Data Engineering, a platform designed to help data teams move faster, work smarter, and reduce complexity across the entire data pipeline. The platform brings together AI powered ingestion, transformation, orchestration, and observability into one cohesive system, allowing engineers to focus on high-impact work while the platform manages time-consuming operational tasks.In many organizations, data engineering is slowed down by a patchwork of disconnected tools. One application pulls data, another cleans it, and a third schedules it. Managing these fragmented systems often creates more problems than it solves. Ascend.io eliminates this friction by combining all stages of the data lifecycle into a single, AI-native environment "Every data team we talk to is buried under operational burden. We designed the new generation of the Ascend platform with AI that sees everything a data engineer sees–from code changes to data anomalies, and everything in-between. That shared context is what makes Agentic Data Engineering possible. For the first time, we have Data Engineering Agents that understand your data pipelines well enough to take increasingly complex actions on your behalf, ultimately freeing data teams from the toil they've become all too accustomed to." Sean Knapp, Founder & CEO of Ascend.ioAt the heart of the platform is the Intelligence Core , a technology that continuously captures metadata from across the system. This information fuels built-in AI agents that monitor performance, detect anomalies, suggest improvements, and even generate automated summaries of code changes. The result is a platform that sees what’s happening and knows how to respond.According to users, that context makes all the difference. Teams report project timelines cut by as much as 7x, and cost savings of up to 83%. These gains come from reducing the manual overhead that traditionally bogs down data work–from debugging to documentation.Unlike systems that bolt on AI features as an afterthought, Ascend.io has embedded intelligence from the ground up. When an engineer hits an error, the platform has already seen the context and can suggest a fix before the team finishes searching for one.The Ascend's platform is currently used by customers across retail, healthcare, media, and financial services–including companies like Mattel, News Corp, and UnitedHealth Group–to deliver data faster and more reliably.Built to scale with teams large and small, Ascend.io adapts to different environments without requiring additional integration work. The unified design provides a clear view into data movement, reduces operational blind spots, and gives engineers the confidence to ship with speed.As data volume and complexity continue to grow, so does the need for intelligent systems that can keep up. With the launch of Agentic Data Engineering, Ascend.io offers a practical solution–one that meets engineers where they are and gives them more time to focus on decisions, not infrastructure.

