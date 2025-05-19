Nextera's Overland Park Clinic Offers Patients a Different Approach with 24/7 Access to Personalized Care

These Doctors Will See You Now: At Nextera Healthcare in Kansas City, KS, Drs. Nida Dillon and Rebekah Abbott offer personalized care and prompt attention to patients 24/7.

My goal is to empower patients to achieve the best possible health. At Nextera, we have time at each visit to not only treat acute issues, but focus on preventive care and chronic disease management.” — Dr. Rebekah Abbott, Nextera Healthcare, Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s not your imagination: the healthcare system is ailing. The average wait to see a physician is now 29 days, appointment times have declined to 18 minutes,* and ERs are packed with rising numbers of patients needing essential but non-emergency care.The new Nextera Healthcare clinic in Overland Park aims to change the patient experience for the better with its direct primary care (DPC) model. A monthly membership fee ensures patients same or next-day appointments, extended visits, no insurance co-pays or deductibles, and 24/7 access to their personal physician.“My goal has always been to take a patient-centered, collaborative approach, empowering individuals to achieve their best possible health,” says Dr. Rebekah Abbott, family medicine physician. “At Nextera, this is how I’m able to practice every day, with time to treat not just acute issues but to focus on preventive care and chronic disease management. Most importantly, I am building deep, trusted relationships by thoroughly exploring their health history, wellness goals, what keeps them up at night…everything that affects their well-being.”As patient H.W. attests: “Dr. Abbott always advocates for me. She listens and truly cares about her patients, I can't imagine ever switching doctors."For Dr. Nida Dillon, the opportunity to spend more time with patients at each visit is what drew her to Nextera. “Anyone can find disease,” she maintains, “but finding health should be the doctor’s objective. I now have the time to fully understand what our patients need to live healthier, happier lives.” Affirms patient W.W.: “Dr. Dillon listens, makes you comfortable, is resourceful in treatment options, and good at digging in to find the problem.”Both doctors recognize the importance of after-hours communication via phone, email or mobile app. Dr. Abbott says: “This benefit minimizes the need for our patients to wait in a crowded ER if they have a sprain, laceration, broken bone, respiratory infection or other issue that can be quickly treated in our office. Adds Dr. Dillon: “The peace of mind this provides patients is invaluable, and I'm gratified to be available when they need me most.”Nextera Healthcare's DPC model is described as 'patient-centric,' focusing on convenient access to care, and lengthier-than-average visits that allow time to develop the physician-patient relationship. A monthly membership fee covers all office and virtual visits, exams, and a full complement of primary care services, including: acute care, chronic disease management, sleep hygiene assessments, mental health treatment, weight management, allergy management, school/sports/workplace physicals, and discounted imaging and laboratory services.Drs. Abbott and Dillon are currently accepting new patients. Individuals and families can enroll by calling 913-535-1319; local businesses interested in offering Nextera Healthcare to their employees can contact Nathan Houghton at 719-653-9333. The Overland Park clinic is located at 10550 Quivira Road.Dr. Rebekah Abbott, DO, board-certified in Family Medicine, has more than 12 years of experience, most recently at St. Luke’s Primary Care Southridge in Overland Park. She graduated from Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her family medicine residency at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields in Chicago.Dr. Nida Dillon, DO, board-certified in Family Medicine, was previously in practice at College Park Family Care Center in Lenexa, Kansas. She graduated from Kansas City University and completed residency at Research Medical Center in Kansas City. Trained in both Integrative Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, Dr. Dillon treats patients using a blend of conventional medicine and evidence-based complementary treatments. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree in international health and advanced training in Obesity Medicine.About Nextera HealthcareNextera leverages an innovative direct primary care (DPC) model that gives patients tools to achieve optimal health with greater access to their physicians and meaningful health resources. Patients receive complete primary care services for a set monthly fee, eliminating copays and other limitations often imposed by traditional health plans. Nextera Healthcare, founded in 2009, has expanded to more than 20 states, with over 300 clinics.*Sources: The Waiting Game_ECG Management

