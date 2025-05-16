Submit Release
News Search

There were 369 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,639 in the last 365 days.

Singapore's Representation at the Inauguration of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth & Second Minister for Law Mr Edwin Tong will represent Singapore at the Inauguration Ceremony of Pope Leo XIV on 18 May 2025 in the Vatican City.

 

Minister Tong will be accompanied by Mrs Tong, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

16 MAY 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Singapore's Representation at the Inauguration of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more