OSCE Secretary General concludes official visit to Albania, participates in European Political Community Summit

TIRANA/VIENNA, 17 May 2025 – The OSCE Secretary General, Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu, completed his first official visit to Albania today, where he participated in the European Political Community Summit, emphasizing the OSCE’s continuing contribution to regional security and stability.

During his visit, the Secretary General held bilateral meetings with Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama and Foreign Minister Igli Hasani, as well as with the President of the Republic of Albania, Bajram Begaj, and the Speaker of Parliament, Elisa Spiropali. He also met with engaged civil society representatives and discussed their work with the staff members at the OSCE Presence in Albania.

“This visit underscores a deep OSCE commitment to Albania, and more broadly to South-Eastern Europe. We will continue to support Albania on its reform agenda through our OSCE Presence, whose work is very much appreciated in the country”, said Sinirlioğlu. Discussions focused on key areas of ongoing cooperation, including in the areas of elections and rule of law, as well as broader international matters.

The Secretary General then represented the OSCE at the Sixth European Political Community (EPC) Summit on 16 May, the first one held in the Western Balkans.

During the Summit, which brought together Heads of State and Government from across Europe, the Secretary General met with a number of European leaders, including President Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Pashinyan of Armenia.

“As we mark the 50th anniversary of the OSCE’s founding principles, the Helsinki Final Act, we are reminded of the vision participating States collectively had and committed to: to have a forum where difficult issues could be discussed diplomatically. This is what we need today, and what we will need tomorrow, when the new security architecture will be thoroughly discussed and slowly rebuilt”, said Sinirlioğlu.