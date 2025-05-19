Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives Launches Exclusive Summer Offer Featuring Complimentary Transfers and Customised Benefits

Sunset Water Bungalow with Jacuzzi at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives Canoeing at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives Food at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives Spa at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

MALDIVES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives has announced a limited-time summer offer designed to enhance guest experiences with a series of exclusive benefits, including complimentary return transfers, personalised perks, and added value for DISCOVERY loyalty members.Guests booking a stay of four nights or more directly with the resort can enjoy complimentary transfers and select from three or more added benefits. Depending on their DISCOVERY loyalty tier, members may receive additional privileges such as complimentary room upgrades and the opportunity to earn DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) to redeem during their stay or on future trips.Located in the pristine Vaavu Atoll and offering uninterrupted 360-degree beach access, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is home to five accommodation categories, including the Sunset Water Bungalows with Jacuzzi. These overwater rooms provide direct lagoon access, with opportunities to spot marine life such as reef fish, manta rays, and dolphins.The summer benefits include the following options:Four-Course Beach Dinner (Seafood or Steak): A private dining experience set on the beach, accompanied by ocean breezes and a star-filled sky.45-Minute Spa Treatment: Guests can relax with a Balinese massage at Mandara Spa after a day of snorkelling, diving, or island excursions.Island Hopping Adventure: An immersive experience into local Maldivian island life and culture.Dolphin Watching Excursion: A sunset cruise offering the chance to observe dolphins in their natural habitat.USD 200 Resort Credit: Applicable towards dining, beverages, or additional resort activities.Dining is a key highlight at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, with four restaurants and four bars offering a range of culinary experiences. Marlin Seafood Restaurant is a signature venue, known for its focus on fresh seafood and premium meats, paired with a curated selection of wines and a scenic oceanfront setting.This seasonal offer is part of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ commitment to providing thoughtfully curated stays that balance relaxation, exploration, and personalisation.For direct bookings and more information, visit www.cinnamonhotels.com

