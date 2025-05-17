Comer Announces the Oversight Committee Will Continue Investigating the Cover-Up of Biden’s Mental Decline & Use of Autopen

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced the panel will continue its investigation into the cover-up of President Biden’s mental decline and use of autopen. Last Congress, Chairman Comer subpoenaed three key White House aides – Annie Tomasini, Anthony Bernal, and Ashley Williams – who ran interference for President Biden and also requested a transcribed interview with his physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor. The Biden White House obstructed the Committee’s investigation and refused to make the aides available for depositions or interviews. Chairman Comer also subpoenaed the audio recordings related to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, but Attorney General Merrick Garland defied the subpoena.

“The American people deserve to know who was actually calling the shots in the Biden White House, because it wasn’t Joe Biden. His mental decline was obvious to anyone paying attention. But instead of being honest, the Biden Administration, Democrats in Congress, and the legacy media lied and covered it up. They gaslit the American people while propping up a man who was unfit to lead.

“This is one of the greatest scandals of our generation and Americans are demanding answers. Last Congress, we launched an investigation into the cover-up of President Biden’s cognitive decline, but we were met with obstruction by the Biden White House and mockery from Democrats in Congress. Now that Biden’s top enablers can no longer hide behind the power of the presidency, we’re continuing our investigation to expose the truth.

“Key decisions made in the final days of the Biden presidency, including using autopens to issue blanket pardons for the Biden Crime Family, must be fully examined. There are serious concerns that President Biden lacked the mental capacity to authorize those actions. The American people are done being lied to. We’re going to bring the truth into the light, and starting next week, those involved in the cover-up will begin to be put on notice,” said Chairman Comer.

