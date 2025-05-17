Submit Release
News Search

There were 390 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,660 in the last 365 days.

Three Nominees Forwarded for District Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District

NEBRASKA, May 17 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Three Nominees Forwarded for District Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District provided the following three names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen:  Jason S. Doele, Norfolk; Julie L. Reiter, David City; and Breanna D. Flaherty of Columbus.

The Fifth Judicial District consists of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties. The vacancy is due to the appointment of Justice Jason M. Bergevin to the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Three Nominees Forwarded for District Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more