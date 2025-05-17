Three Nominees Forwarded for District Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District provided the following three names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Jason S. Doele, Norfolk; Julie L. Reiter, David City; and Breanna D. Flaherty of Columbus.
The Fifth Judicial District consists of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties. The vacancy is due to the appointment of Justice Jason M. Bergevin to the Nebraska Supreme Court.
