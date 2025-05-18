SIENNA and WCEA Forge Global Partnership to Advance Nursing Education and Equity

The Power DUO Empowering IENs

A Strategic Partnership Empowering Nurses Worldwide with Accessible, High-Quality Continuing Education and Professional Development Opportunities

By leveraging WCEA's robust learning platform, we aim to empower internationally educated nurses...with the tools they need to excel in their practice.” — Dr. Jasper Erwin Tolarba, DNP, RN, CNE, FACHE, FAAN,Founder_SIENNA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — The Society of Internationally Educated Nurses in North America ( SIENNA ) and the World Continuing Education Alliance ( WCEA ) have announced a strategic partnership to provide free and affordable continuing professional development (CPD) resources to nurses and midwives worldwide, with a focus on supporting healthcare professionals in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).Through this collaboration, SIENNA and WCEA have launched an innovative educational platform offering access to hundreds of accredited CPD courses, interactive webinars, and downloadable certificates. The platform is accessible via both web and mobile applications, enabling healthcare professionals to learn at their own pace, online or offline. Courses cover a wide range of topics, including clinical skills, leadership, patient safety, and public health."This partnership represents a significant step toward equitable access to high-quality nursing education," said Dr. Jasper Erwin Tolarba, DNP, RN, CGNC, CNE, FACHE, FAAN, Founding President of SIENNA. "By leveraging WCEA's robust learning platform, we aim to empower internationally educated nurses, especially those in resource-limited settings, with the tools they need to excel in their practice."The initiative also invites experienced nurse educators to contribute as global speakers, delivering content that addresses critical areas such as NCLEX preparation, clinical updates, and healthcare leadership. Selected contributors will have the opportunity to earn royalties and gain international recognition for their expertise."Our collaboration with SIENNA aligns with WCEA's mission to democratize access to continuing education for healthcare professionals worldwide," said Craig Fitzpatrick, Director at WCEA. "Together, we are creating a sustainable model for lifelong learning that transcends geographical and economic barriers."About SIENNAThe Society of Internationally Educated Nurses in North America (SIENNA) is a non-profit, immigration-neutral professional association dedicated to supporting internationally educated nurses who have migrated or plan to migrate to North America. SIENNA provides a community network, advocacy, and resources to ensure successful integration and professional development for its members.About WCEAThe World Continuing Education Alliance (WCEA) is a social impact technology company that partners with global organizations to provide accessible, high-quality continuing education platforms for healthcare professionals. WCEA's mission is to improve healthcare outcomes by facilitating lifelong learning and professional development across the globe.Media Contacts:WCEA: Craig FitzpatrickEmail:craig.fitzpatrick@verifiedlearning.org

