SIENNA Announces the Launch of The Journal of The Society of Internationally Educated Nurses: JSIEN

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sienna - Society of Internationally Educated Nurses introduced a new journal, JSIEN, on May 10, 2024.

This publication distinguishes itself from others due to its unique focus, scope, and mission.

JSIEN is a global platform for peer-reviewed research and scholarly works that tackle relevant topics concerning internationally educated nurses (IENs). It aims to publish selected works related to issues affecting IENs, including but not limited to nursing mobility, international nursing migration, ethical nurse recruitment, policy, regulation, licensing, integration, assimilation and acculturation, education, mentoring, and advocacy. The journal accepts original research, literature reviews, short communications, commentaries, and letters to the editor. It has a special section dedicated to networking and success stories, where authors can share their experiences and inspire other IENs to set and achieve their goals. JSIEN encourages authors to offer networking and mentoring opportunities to fellow IENs.

The mission is to provide a platform to disseminate knowledge addressing pertinent issues concerning internationally educated nurses (IENs). Through the diversity of publication formats, it hopes to inspire and empower IENs to achieve their professional aspirations.

JSIEN publishes a new volume annually, and accepted submissions are added to a new volume throughout the year on a rolling basis as soon as they are ready for publication.

JSIEN provides immediate open access to its published content, with no charges to authors or readers. It believes that providing research freely to the public fosters increased global knowledge sharing.

JSIEN acknowledges and gives credit to McEwan University Library Services for hosting the JSIEN website and supporting the editorial process.

