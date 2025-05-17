Submit Release
Agencies to collaborate on pharmaceutical manufacturing projects using AI

The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response May 15 announced it is launching four pharmaceutical manufacturing projects using artificial intelligence and other technologies in collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and private sector organizations. The program, called “Equip-A-Pharma,” will address U.S.-based manufacturing of eight sterile injectable or oral drugs and the pharmaceutical ingredients for those medicines.   

Private sector partners conducting the projects are Battelle Memorial Institute and Aprecia, BrightPath Laboratories, Rutgers University and the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. Each organization is expected to submit abbreviated new drug applications to the Food and Drug Administration within a year. 

