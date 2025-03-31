Esquire Records Releases Personalized Song Plaques Featuring "Set the World to Music" Lyrics

esquire records song prints

The plaques and prints include the lyrics to “Ukrainian Pie” a major hit on TikTok, Esquire’s spoof of “My Way” entitled “Your Way,” and beautiful love songs

"Music is a healing force. A force for good. It knows no boundaries, no hatred, no ethnicity, no nationality. It is the universal language of love.” — Hal Pollock, Founder, Esquire Records

SOLON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esquire Records is excited to announce the launch of personalized song plaques and prints, showcasing lyrics from its renowned catalog and the upcoming songbook, Set the World to Music. This collection features a diverse array of lyrical themes, from patriotic and inspirational anthems to heartfelt love songs and lighthearted comedic tunes.Among the featured lyrics is “Ukrainian Pie,” a viral sensation on TikTok and YouTube, as well as Esquire’s playful reinterpretation of My Way, titled “Your Way.” Fans will also find the romantic ballad “In Your Arms,” celebrated by many as one of the most moving love songs of all time. Additionally, Esquire introduces a plaque for its latest Olympic anthem, “The Best of You.”Esquire Records lyricist reflects on “In Your Arms”: “Shortly after I began writing song lyrics, I woke up one morning and told my wife, Susan, that I was going to write her the most beautiful song of all time. I knew immediately that the title had to be ‘In Your Arms.’ That same day, the lyrics came to life. Tony Bodanza, a talented Cleveland songwriter, composed the music, and Bob Pelander of The Michael Stanley Band arranged it. Cleveland vocalist Jennifer Lee later brought the song to life with her stunning performance.”Fans can listen to “In Your Arms” here: https://youtu.be/T9w5m2YJyE4 For the first time, music lovers can own a tangible piece of Esquire’s legacy. Each plaque and print is designed with striking artwork that captures the essence of the song’s lyrics. In addition to pre-designed options, fans have the opportunity to personalize their plaques with a custom photo, creating a one-of-a-kind keepsake.The personalized song plaques are available now at https://store.esquirerecords.net . This exclusive release is available for a limited time, making it a unique gift for music enthusiasts and collectors alike.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact: info@esquirerecords.net

