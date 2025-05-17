Survivors Living in FEMA Direct Housing Urged to Prepare for Storm Season

With Hurricane season right around the corner the safety and well-being of occupants living in FEMA temporary housing units is an important concern of the agency. Below are tips for preparing for Hurricane season.

If severe weather is predicted, stay alert to weather warnings and comply with local official evacuation orders.

What to do During Severe Weather:

Use a weather radio to monitor evacuation orders.

Should local officials recommend manufactured housing occupants find sturdier shelter, evacuate immediately.

Survivors living in travel trailers must leave the trailer in place.

Never take shelter in a travel trailer or manufactured housing unit during high winds, ice storms, freezing rain, sleet or floods. Please use weather affiliated with Florida Storms

Direct Housing: How to Protect Your Family Before, During and After Severe Weather

Occupants in FEMA temporary housing units are not to board up windows, move the unit or alter the units in any physical way. Individuals are only required to evacuate with their personal belongings when instructed to do so by state and local emergency management officials.

FEMA strongly encourages applicants to get renters insurance while they are in FEMA units.

Applicants in FEMA temporary housing units should develop their own evacuation and emergency communication plans.

Occupants in FEMA temporary housing units should always follow the instructions given for evacuation by the state or local emergency management officials. Those who do not have the ability to evacuate can contact their local emergency manager or call 211 to help them with their transportation needs.

Do not leave your pet behind in a manufactured housing unit or travel trailer during severe weather.

If an occupant’s unit is damaged, they are encouraged to contact their recertification advisor to advise whether the occupant can return home, or they may call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

In Case of Severe Storms

If a severe storm is forecasted for your area, move to a sturdy building or shelter until the storm passes.

In Case of a Tornado

If a tornado warning is issued for your area, evacuate the housing unit immediately.

Take shelter in the lowest floor of a nearby sturdy building or storm shelter, away from windows.

Do not take shelter in a vehicle.

In Case of a Hurricane

Hurricanes are particularly dangerous because of their unpredictability. While they are usually accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds, they can cause tornadoes and floods.

Use a weather radio or monitor your local media to stay aware of local evacuation orders. Evacuate immediately if local officials recommend that mobile home occupants find sturdier shelter.

In Case of a Flood

If the potential for flooding exists in your area, monitor the status via a weather radio or local media.

Be aware that flash flooding can occur. If a flash flood warning is issued, immediately evacuate and move to higher ground.

If you have time, place any important items on the highest shelves. Disconnect electrical devices, but not while wet or standing in water.

When evacuating, do not attempt to walk or drive through flooded areas. Six inches of water can cause you to fall and can flood most compact or midsize cars. A foot of water will cause most vehicles to float. Two feet of water can sweep away trucks and SUVs.

Additional Information