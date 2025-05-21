New Book Shines Light on Forgotten Heroes: 'I Know Something You Don't Know!' by Nor Cal Elite Disabled Vets

Book Cover

Disabled vets share untold struggles in business—and call attention to the growing issue of veteran homelessness.

Our veterans fought for this country—now we must fight alongside them for opportunity, justice, and dignity in civilian life.” — Lavelle Jones

LYNCHBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking new book, "I Know Something You Don't Know!", published by Lavelle Jones, delivers a powerful message from those who've been wounded in the line of duty and are still fighting—this time for recognition, opportunity, and justice in civilian life. Authored by the Nor Cal Elite Disabled Vets, this timely publication champions the cause of service-disabled veteran entrepreneurs who are too often overlooked in both government contracting and the private sector.This compelling nonfiction work explores the untold story of America's disabled veterans who, despite enduring life-changing injuries, are building businesses and communities. Drawing on the voices of real veterans and national advocacy efforts, the book reveals systemic inequalities in federal and state procurement, especially when it comes to disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOBs). Through chapters packed with testimonials, historical insight, and practical advice, the authors offer a blueprint for economic empowerment and supplier diversity rooted in unity, resilience, and action.The staggering issue of homelessness among disabled veterans. Despite their service and sacrifice, many disabled vets return to civilian life facing poverty, inadequate healthcare, and a lack of access to stable housing. According to national reports, thousands of disabled veterans remain unhoused on any given night—left behind by a system they once protected. The book issues a moral call to re-prioritize policies, public awareness, and resources toward those who risked everything."I Know Something You Don't Know!" isn't just a book—it's a movement. With its roots in the Elite SDVOB Network, the publication invites readers, policymakers, and companies to challenge the status quo and stand alongside disabled veteran business owners as allies and advocates.The book is now available on Indigo Chapters, Amazon KDP, and Barnes & Noble in both print and digital formats. Click on this link to purchase the book! https://www.amazon.com/Know-Something-You-Not-501/dp/B0CZSR4SG2 Watch these informative videos to learn more about the challenges facing disabled veterans:• Homelessness among disabled veterans: https://youtu.be/fpJrBJY5cx0 • The experience of disabled veterans in civilian life: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTSIWlPPqSg

Homelessness crisis among disabled veterans

