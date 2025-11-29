LANDMARK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCED: VA CANTEEN SERVICE TO DISTRIBUTE 'THE BIG SECRET' TO VETERANS NATIONWIDE

Xmas Lavelle Jones

Being a disabled veteran never means being unable. It means being unstoppable.” — Lavelle Jones, President, Nor Cal Elite Disabled Veterans

LYNCHBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 12,200 Copies Sent to 203 VA Canteen Locations to Empower Service-Disabled Veteran Entrepreneurs November 9, 2025 – The VA Canteen Service (VA Canteen), a national veterans’ retail and service organization, has entered into a partnership with Legacy Book Publications on behalf of Lavelle Jones, President of the Nor Cal Elite Disabled Veterans, to distribute I Know Something You Do Not Know 501-C19: The Big Secret. This large-scale collaboration delivers essential business knowledge to veterans and service-members nationwide, supporting their transition from the battlefield to the boardroom.Nationwide Reach and Strategic Impact Formalized on November 9, 2025, the agreement launches an unprecedented national distribution:• 12,200 printed copies to 203 VA Canteen locations, with plans to reach 208.• Each branch receives 60 copies, printed and fulfilled by Legacy Book Publications in coordination with the VA Canteen Distribution Department.• The book, authored by Nor Cal Elite Disabled Veterans and published by Nimbus Publishers, was first released in March 2024.From Battlefield to BoardroomKnown as The Big Secret, the book highlights the courage and ingenuity of service-disabled veterans (SDVOBs) navigating federal contracting and entrepreneurship. It asserts a simple truth: “Being a disabled veteran does not mean being an unable veteran.”The guide exposes procurement inequalities while offering real-world strategies to secure government and corporate contracts. It stands as both a resource and a movement—addressing systemic barriers and raising awareness of issues such as veteran homelessness and the staggering statistic that 17 veterans die by suicide each day.Closing the Knowledge GapThe publication delivers practical tools that directly confront multi-billion-dollar shortfalls in veteran contracting and funding:1. Bridging the $3.7 Billion Gap: Public Law 109-461 mandates VA contracting for veterans, yet $3.7 billion went unclaimed in 2022. The book provides a step-by-step guide to SAM.gov registration, VA verification, and bid matching—enabling veterans like Marine James R. to secure $500,000 in contracts within six months.2. Fixing Verification Failures: Nearly 80 % of veteran firms never complete VA verification. A clear checklist reduces approval time by 60 %.3. Accessing Corporate Chains: SDVOBs currently receive only 2 % of corporate supplier budgets. The book lists direct portal links and pitch templates.4. Overcoming Financial Exclusion: Veteran loan approvals dropped 22 % since 2020. Readers learn to leverage military service as business collateral. About the Elite Network The Elite SDVOB Network, founded over 15 years ago and incorporated as a 501(c)(19) nonprofit, connects certified service-disabled veteran-owned businesses across 42 states and Puerto Rico. The Northern California chapter, based in San Jose, created the SDVOB Search & Messaging webinar portal, helping firms locate verified veteran suppliers and access noncompetitive contracts under Public Law 109-461.Legislative and Procurement FoundationsThe book provides veterans with essential insights:• Federal Contract Goals: At least 3 % of annual federal contracts must go to SDVOBs.• 501(c)(19) Status: Grants tax exemption and allows funding for insurance, lobbying and business support.• Proposition 209 Exemption: Allows California state entities to continue disabled-veteran contracting preferences.• Micro-Purchases: Reveals the government credit-card market (IMPAC cards) allowing purchases up to $10,000 – a hidden entry point for SDVOBs.Promotional Support & Charitable MissionThe VA Canteen Service will sponsor 2,000 promotional T-shirts and 2,000 coffee mugs, branded with the book title and VA Canteen logo, distributed to canteens nationwide. All royalties from book and merchandise sales will be donated to the Nor Cal Disabled Veterans 501(c)(19) charity fund.Looking AheadAvailable in print and digital formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Indigo Chapters, The Big Secret is more than a book—it’s a national movement to reshape veteran economic empowerment.Future initiatives include webinars, canteen-based training, and expanded education on micro-bidding opportunities.Join the conversation online using #Veteran Owned

