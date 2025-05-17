Commerce Connection: Blaine/Custer CountyJun24

We are hitting the road and heading to Nampa and Caldwell.

The Idaho Department of Commerce is excited to announce its newest event series: Commerce Connection: Bridging Resources where our team will travel across the state to connect with community-focused individuals, businesses, experts and professionals.

At the event, you’ll hear from industry leaders, engage with speakers and panelists on key trends and network with potential partners. Discover valuable tools, funding opportunities and events to benefit your business or community. Get inspired by success stories and innovative ideas to spark new initiatives.

Local businesses, economic developers, elected officials and community leaders are encouraged to attend.

Learn more and register HERE.

For questions, reach out to Sharon Canaday at Idaho Commerce.

We hope to see you there!