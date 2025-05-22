Pride on the Block 2025 Announces New Venue in West Palm Beach

Suzie Toot, star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17, headlines Pride on the Block 2025 in West Palm Beach—a full-day LGBTQ+ music and drag festival supporting Transpire Help at its new location, The Peach. Pride on the Block 2025 moves to The Peach in West Palm Beach—offering a safer, more vibrant space for LGBTQ+ celebration with live performances, local vendors, VIP perks, and an art showcase. Pride on the Block is a fundraising event benefiting Transpire Help, an LGBTQ+ nonprofit providing resources, housing, and access to affirming care.

Get ready—Pride on the Block 2025 is bringing the energy to a new space! We’re taking over The Peach, the artist collective, and the lineup is hotter than ever.

We’re thrilled to bring Pride on the Block to The Peach. The layout fosters a more intimate, connected experience—perfect for deepening the sense of community and inclusivity that defines our event.” — Donna Weinberger

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- All day long, local DJs will set the tone, building a soundtrack for a celebration filled with love, pride, and community. The evening will light up with performances from an exciting mix of talent—local stars and national names—capped off by a headline set from Suzie Toot, South Florida’s own sensation and alum of RuPaul’s Drag Race!Since our first event in 2020, you’ve come to know and love the local vendors, drink specials, and eclectic performances that make POTB a summer staple. This year, we’re keeping the tradition alive with a diverse lineup of musicians, bands, solo acts, drag and lip sync performers, and more.“We’re excited to bring Pride on the Block to The Peach this year,” said Donna Weinberger, founder of POTB and Executive Director of Transpire Help, the nonprofit beneficiary of the event. “This new location gives us room to grow and offers the kind of creative energy that matches everything Pride on the Block is about—expression, authenticity, and joy.”Want to get involved? Whether you're looking to volunteer, sponsor, grab tickets, or score early-bird drink bracelet specials, visit prideontheblock.com for all the details.Let’s make 2025 our boldest celebration yet—see you at The Peach!

