Q Space Detox Provides Access to LGBTQ Affirming Addiction Treatment in Florida Amid Rising Challenges for the Community

Q Space Detox ensures inclusive, medically supervised recovery for LGBTQ+ individuals seeking detox and residential care in a challenging climate for LGBT folk.

For many of our clients, entering treatment is the first time they’ve felt safe being open about who they are. That affirmation is often the turning point that makes lasting recovery possible.” — Donna Weinberger

HOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the midst of ongoing political and social challenges for LGBTQ+ individuals in Florida, Q Space Detox continues to provide a lifeline for people seeking recovery from substance use. Open for more than a year and a half, Q Space Detox remains one of the only inpatient detox and residential programs in the state created specifically to serve the LGBTQIA+ community with affirming, trauma-informed care.Meeting a Critical Need for Affirming CareLGBTQ+ individuals experience higher rates of substance use compared to the general population, fueled by stigma, discrimination, and barriers to healthcare. Despite this reality, most detox and rehab centers are not equipped to address the unique needs of LGBTQ+ clients. Q Space Detox was established to close this gap, ensuring that individuals can begin recovery without having to hide or minimize their identities."Addiction recovery should start from a place of dignity and affirmation," said Donna Weinberger, Founder and CEO of Q Space Detox. "Unfortunately, many treatment centers overlook the specific challenges faced by LGBTQ+ people. At Q Space, our clients know from day one that they are affirmed, seen, respected, and supported."A Program Designed by and for the LGBTQ+ CommunityQ Space Detox was founded and is operated by LGBTQ+ affirming healthcare leader Donna Weinberger, who has been at the forefront of affirming behavioral health care for over a decade.Clinical Supervisor, Jaki Neering, LCSW, established the Gender Affirming Care Curriculum, which is taught in treatment settings nationwide. At Q Space Detox, she delivers continuous training and directly oversees its implementation to guarantee the highest standards of affirming care.Clients at Q Space Detox receive:Medically supervised detox in a safe and supportive environmentTrauma-informed therapy that acknowledges the role of external and internal traumas that LGBTQ+ folk experience.A residential program that integrates recovery with LGBTQ+ identity exploration and mental health support seen from a trauma-informed lensStaff trained to respect pronouns, gender identities, and chosen family structuresStaying Open in a Difficult ClimateFlorida has become a flashpoint in the national debate over LGBTQ rights, with new restrictions affecting healthcare access and protections for LGBTQ individuals. In this climate, Q Space Detox’s continued presence and growth sends a powerful message: affirming care is not only possible, but essential."For many of our clients, entering treatment is the first time they’ve felt safe being open about who they are," added Weinberger. "That affirmation is often the turning point that makes lasting recovery possible."Expanding Access Through Insurance PartnershipsTo make affirming care more accessible, Q Space Detox works with major insurance providers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, and others, reducing financial barriers for clients seeking detox and residential treatment. This commitment ensures that more individuals can access high-quality, inclusive addiction treatment without fear of being turned away.About Q Space DetoxQ Space Detox is an affirming LGBTQ+ inpatient detox and residential treatment center located near Miami in Homestead, Florida. With a focus on trauma-informed and affirming care, Q Space Detox provides comprehensive support for individuals seeking recovery from substance use. Founded by LGBTQ+ identified folks and advocates with a proven track record in addiction and mental health treatment, Q Space Detox is committed to helping people heal authentically and live free from addiction.

