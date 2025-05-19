Ignition enhances executive leadership with new SVP of Product, Tammy Hahn

Tammy Hahn joins Ignition as SVP of Product

Award-winning leader in product innovation has helped transform multiple startups into market leaders

I’m thrilled to join Ignition at such a pivotal time. The company’s mission to help professional services businesses get paid on time is not just operationally critical, it’s deeply empowering.” — Tammy Hahn, SVP of Product, Ignition

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignition , a leading revenue and billing automation platform for professional services, today announced that Tammy Hahn, an award-winning leader in product development and innovation, has joined the Ignition executive team as Senior Vice President of Product. Hahn is responsible for Ignition's global product roadmap and delivery, and will lead and scale Ignition's product organization, including product management and design. Based in San Diego, California, Hahn also extends Ignition's US-based executive team.“It’s a privilege to keep welcoming outstanding leaders to Ignition, and I’m thrilled to add Tammy Hahn to that list,” said Greg Strickland, CEO of Ignition. “Tammy brings deep expertise in product leadership and innovation, making her the perfect fit as we enter our next phase of growth, expand our presence in the U.S., and forge new strategic partnerships.”With 20 years of product development and leadership experience, Tammy Hahn is a visionary product leader with a proven track record of driving innovation and scaling SaaS companies through critical growth phases. Prior to joining Ignition, Hahn was SVP, Product at Skilljar, where she was instrumental in positioning the company for its strategic acquisition by Gainsight. As the first employee at Groundswell, she helped the company secure $15M in Series Seed funding led by Google Ventures.In one of her most notable achievements, Hahn led the product organization at Cornerstone OnDemand through its successful IPO and follow-up growth to nearly $1B in annual recurring revenue. During her tenure, she received multiple awards for product innovation, cementing her reputation as a leader who consistently delivers exceptional results.“I’m thrilled to join Ignition at such a pivotal time. The company’s mission to help professional services businesses get paid on time is not just operationally critical, it’s deeply empowering,” said Tammy Hahn, new SVP of Product for Ignition. “When teams aren’t bogged down by billing issues, they can focus on what really matters: delivering exceptional value to their clients. I’m excited to help scale a product that makes this possible.”With Hahn's appointment, Dane Thomas, Ignition's previous Chief Product Officer and co-founder, will transition into a strategic Product Advisor role focused on innovation. He will also continue to actively support the business as Ignition co-founder and board member.About IgnitionFounded in 2013, Ignition is the leading revenue operations platform for professional services businesses to transform their sales, billing and payment processes. Ignition automates proposals, invoicing, payments and workflows in a single platform, empowering over 8,000 businesses to sell, bill and get paid for their services with ease. To date, Ignition customers have managed relationships with over 1.9 million clients and earned $9b in revenue via the platform. Ignition’s global workforce spans Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, US and the UK.For more information, visit ignitionapp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.