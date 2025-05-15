Ignition redefines revenue automation for professional services businesses across the entire client lifecycle

New capabilities automate sales, onboarding, payments and pricing adjustments to deliver a seamless integrated experience

Our latest product enhancements streamline how service-based businesses capture leads and manage their sales pipeline, all the way to how they get paid, adjust prices, and renew client agreements.” — Greg Strickland, CEO of Ignition.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignition, a leading revenue and billing automation platform for professional services, today announced new capabilities and integrations that transform how professional services businesses manage revenue across the entire client lifecycle.With automation that spans from lead capture through to agreement renewals, Ignition’s latest product innovations streamline how businesses sell, bill, and get paid.“At Ignition, we believe that the entire client lifecycle, from first contact to renewal, should be seamless and automated,” said Greg Strickland, CEO of Ignition. “Our latest product enhancements streamline how service-based businesses capture leads and manage their sales pipeline, all the way to how they get paid, adjust prices, and renew client agreements. This is a big step toward transforming how professional services businesses efficiently manage their revenue processes, all without the usual admin burden.”Streamlining revenue and sales processesWith Deals and Forms, Ignition customers can easily capture and qualify leads, then manage and automate their sales pipeline, which is seamlessly integrated with the proposals process. Customizable forms can be linked on a website to instantly create new deals in Ignition, while deal progression is updated automatically based on proposal status.“Having simple pre-drafted forms to qualify leads for sales support is essential for our business growth,” said Indiyah Giles, Managing Director of Rautaki Bookkeeping and an Ignition customer. “The deals pipeline in Kanban format also allows us to easily review sales stages, make quick decisions, and provide timely support.”Delivering seamless client experiencesIgnition is giving customers more control over their client experience with new custom branding capabilities. Available in beta, custom domains allow businesses to send Ignition proposals directly from their own website URLs. Customers can also add their existing landing pages with links that take clients directly to their personalized Ignition proposals.Ending the chase for late paymentsWith the launch of AutoCollect , customers can now import and collect on unpaid invoices from their accounting software. Clients can opt to pre-save payment methods, giving businesses the option to automate future invoice collections for more predictable cash flow.Automatic price increases to maximize revenue AutoPricing introduces an industry-first suite of pricing automation tools designed to help service-based businesses scale revenue. This feature allows customers to increase pricing in bulk across multiple clients at once during agreement renewals.New integrations with leading accounting and tax platformsIgnition continues to expand its integration ecosystem to serve businesses of all sizes. Its new integration with Wolters Kluwer CCH Axcess™ enables mid to large U.S. accounting firms to automate their full client engagement workflow, from proposal to payment.Additional integrations include:* Client and invoice imports via CSV file from Thomson Reuters Practice CS and UltraTax into Ignition to automate engagement letters and collections* A new Sage Business Cloud Accounting integration for UK customers that automates proposals and invoicingAbout IgnitionFounded in 2013, Ignition is the leading revenue operations platform for professional services businesses to transform their sales, billing and payment processes. Ignition automates proposals, invoicing, payments and workflows in a single platform, empowering over 8,000 businesses to sell, bill and get paid for their services with ease. To date, Ignition customers have managed relationships with over 1.9 million clients and earned $9b in revenue via the platform. Ignition’s global workforce spans Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, US and the UK.For more information, visit ignitionapp.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.